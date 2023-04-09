Hundreds gather at dawn on Castle Island for sunrise Easter Mass

Deacon Tucker Redding’s breath was visible in the chilly air as he recounted the Gospel of John, in which Jesus Christ is resurrected after his crucifixion — “a central aspect of our faith,” he said.

As dew formed on the grass, people spread out blankets and set up canvas chairs, parents towed wagons with sleeping toddlers, and neighbors exchanged holiday greetings from underneath wool scarves. Promptly at sunrise, 6:13 a.m., the crowd joined choir soloist Jean-Alfred Chavier in singing the hymn “Morning Has Broken.”

Hundreds gathered at the foot of Fort Independence early Easter Sunday, as the moon still hung overhead, to welcome one of the most sacred days on the Christian calendar with a sunrise Mass.

“When we look into our world, and maybe even into our own lives, we can still see pain and suffering. It’s not gone, but Jesus has given us the ability to rise with him,” Redding told the crowd that filled the lawn as the sun peeked through the harbor islands behind him. “God, like the ocean itself, is beautiful, powerful, bigger than we can imagine and deeper than we can fathom.”

The sunrise service returned last year after a hiatus during the pandemic. Before that, it was held annually for more than three decades, according to the Rev. Liam Bergin, priest-in-residence at Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid parishes in South Boston.

He said people are drawn to “liminal spaces” and points of transition to strengthen their faith, and he emphasized the value of “pilgrimage” in all religions.

“On the edge, people believe they encounter God,” Bergin said in an interview. “So here we are, on the edge of land and sea, as the sun rises.”

Bergin estimated that some 2,000 people gathered for the early Mass. The Very Rev. Robert Casey joked that he was “not going to reach all of you” as he sprinkled holy water into the group.

South Boston, MA —4/09/2023 - Father Liam Bergin (C) of St. Brigid and Gate of Heaven Church says Mass during Easter Sunrise Service at Castle Island. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Before the service, Collette Rajotte, 61,, who drove in from Abington, sat on the grass with her back against the fort’s heavy wall. She said this was her second year at the sunrise service, calling it “just a beautiful experience.”

“The sun coming up, and the planes flying over head, it’s just nice,” Rajotte said. “And then we go home and take a nap.”

Other attendees stood bundled in blankets, some, embroidered with Bruins and UMass insignias. Others wore Red Sox and Bruins gear and knitted winter caps.

Chandler Crane, 25, wearing a gray suit, sunglasses, and no winter coat, was among the handful of visitors in traditional Sunday-best attire.

Crane said there is something special about putting in the effort to get dressed up and ready by sunrise. Although waking up so early is difficult, “that sacrifice for Easter Sunday” adds to the experience, he said.

He watched Sister Mary Ann Connolly address the crowd with a prayer for peace, highlighting the invasion of Ukraine, which parishioners had also lamented at last year’s sunrise Mass.

“Let us pray for the people of Ukraine and in all war zones of the world,” Connolly said. “For those who have fled the horror of violence and have been deprived of their homes.”

Lauren Flaherty-Rossi, a member of the parish, said this year’s was her first sunrise Easter service.

Growing up, Flaherty-Rossi said she attended “more formal” Easter Masses, but she wanted to do something different for her 5-year-old daughter, Shannon, who watched the crowd from a stroller.

The South Boston native had relatives who would brave the dark and cold every year, but “I guess we just weren’t morning people,” she said with a laugh. Some of those relatives have died, she said, but attending the service is a way to connect with them.

“This is less in the tradition of how I was raised,” Flaherty-Rossi said. “But I know at the same time it’s more in the spirit of Jesus’ early followers to get together outdoors.”

The service concluded shortly before 7 a.m. with communion and a group rendition of “Amazing Grace.” By then, the sky had turned from peach to a pale blue. Bergin handed out wafers to a line of people stretching more than 100 feet.

As the crowd trickled out, some off to brunches, families took photos by the shore and children played tag up and down the island’s hill.

Norwood resident Kurt Hultgren, 54, carried a folding chair back to the parking lot. He said he felt “renewed” by the early service.

“It’s nice,” Hultgren said. “It’s inspiring to see the world out in front of you, rather than the confines of a church.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com.