Male victim found shot inside vehicle in Worcester

A male victim was found shot in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Worcester, officials said.
At about 1:23 a.m., Worcester police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Dorchester Street, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a victim, whose identity was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a white Infiniti parked near Barclay and Dorchester streets, according to the statement. Officers turned off the Infiniti and assisted the victim until paramedics arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to the statement. No details on his medical condition were released. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.
Advertisement
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.