Male victim found shot inside vehicle in Worcester

A male victim was found shot in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Worcester, officials said.

At about 1:23 a.m., Worcester police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Dorchester Street, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a victim, whose identity was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a white Infiniti parked near Barclay and Dorchester streets, according to the statement. Officers turned off the Infiniti and assisted the victim until paramedics arrived.