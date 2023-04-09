Man arrested in connection with fatal Rochester shooting Friday night

A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Rochester Friday night, according to Rochester police.
Cody Perry, 34, was still on scene when officers arrived at 259 New Bedford Road around 9:34 p.m. Friday after getting a report of a shooting, according to a Facebook post by Rochester police.
The officers found Justin Doberck, 41, of Mattapoisett, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Doberck was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, police said in the post.
Perry was taken into custody and charged with homicide, according to police.
The shooting resulted from an argument, police said in the post.
Rochester police declined to give any further details Sunday.
