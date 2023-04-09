Man arrested in connection with fatal Rochester shooting Friday night

A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Rochester Friday night, according to Rochester police.

Cody Perry, 34, was still on scene when officers arrived at 259 New Bedford Road around 9:34 p.m. Friday after getting a report of a shooting, according to a Facebook post by Rochester police.

The officers found Justin Doberck, 41, of Mattapoisett, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the Plymouth district attorney’s office.