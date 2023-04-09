Man dies after pickup truck crash on Interstate 95 in Canton

A man died after he crashed into a guardrail and was ejected from his pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Canton on Saturday morning, State Police said.

The man was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra southbound at a high rate of speed when he attempted to change lanes, lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and entered the center median about 5 a.m., State Police spokesman Brandon Doherty said in a statement.