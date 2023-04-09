Man dies after pickup truck crash on Interstate 95 in Canton

A man died after he crashed into a guardrail and was ejected from his pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Canton on Saturday morning, State Police said.
The man was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra southbound at a high rate of speed when he attempted to change lanes, lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and entered the center median about 5 a.m., State Police spokesman Brandon Doherty said in a statement.
The man, whose identity was not released, was ejected from the Toyota during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Doherty said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation, Doherty said.
