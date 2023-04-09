Man killed, woman injured in Hopkinton house fire early Sunday morning

Firefighters arriving at the scene saw heavy fire and immediately requested mutual aid, the statement said. When they learned two people were inside, they began an “aggressive” internal search, the statement said.

Officials received multiple 911 calls around 1:12 a.m.reporting a fire at 69 Hayward St., according to a statement from Hopkinton fire officials.

A man died after a two-alarm fire swept a Hopkintonranch house early Sunday morning, leaving a woman injured and the home “a total loss,” according to fire officials.

The man was found in a hallway and the woman in a bedroom, the statement said. Both were taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman transported to a Boston hospital, the statement said. A dog also died in the fire, the statement said.

Advertisement

Nobody else was inside at the time of the fire, said a spokesperson for the Hopkinton Fire Department in a phone interview.

Both the man and the woman lived in the house, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Department of Fire Services in a phone interview.

Wark and the Hopkinton fire spokesperson said they did not have information on her condition.

The fire was brought under control around 2 a.m., the statement said. Responding crews did not hear smoke alarms upon arrival, and no operating smoke detectors were found inside, the statement said.

The victims were not identified and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday. The Middlesex district attorney’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

No other information was immediately available.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.