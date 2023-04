Police responded to 2055 Columbus Ave, about a block away from Franklin Park, around 10:17 p.m., said Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Boston Saturday night, Boston police said.

Tavares declined to share more information.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

