Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Route 202 in Athol

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 202 in Athol on Sunday morning, State Police said.
The person was standing in the southbound travel lane at 150 Daniel Shays Hwy. when they were struck by a 2006 Toyota sedan at 9:23 a.m., State Police spokesman Dave Procopiosaid in an e-mail.
The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The driver remained on scene, and the Toyota was secured for further investigation, Procopio said.
Athol police and fire officials were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.
No further information was immediately available.
