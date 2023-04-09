Two men found shot near Chestnut Street in Lowell

Two men were hospitalized but are expected to survive after they were found shot on Sunday afternoon in Lowell, officials said.
At around 12:11 p.m., Lowell police responded to a report of a man shot near Chestnut Street, according to a statement from Lowell police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to a local hospital and then to a Boston-area hospital by air ambulance for treatment, police said.
A second man , also suffering from a gunshot wound, was found at the scene, according to police. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Preliminary indications are that the shootings were isolated incidents, and both victims are expected to survive, according to police. Detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are actively investigating, and no further information was immediately available.
