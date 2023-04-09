Aaron Judge homers twice, Franchy Cordero also goes deep, and the Yankees win another series

“They have great pitchers that come after you, They really don't back down from anybody," Judge said. "You like that as a competitor.”

Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off Tyler Wells (0-1) and the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multihomer game and first this season. Judge is batting .364 and has four homers in nine games after hitting his fourth in his 17th game last year en route to an American League record 62.

BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge homered twice, Nestor Cortes pitched into the sixth inning, and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore, 5-3, Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.

Franchy Cordero also went deep for the Yankees, who have homered in their first nine games for the fourth time.

Judge has homered in 10 of his last 18 games against the Orioles and has 37 homers against the the AL East rivals. He had three hits and is batting .315 with 21 homers and 42 RBIs in 47 games at Camden Yards.

With 224 home runs, Judge passed Don Mattingly for 11th on the Yankees’ career list.

Off to a 6-3 start, New York has won its first three series for just the third time in 20 years. The Yankees won their first five in 2010 and first four in 2020.

Adley Rutschman went 4 for 4 with a homer in the eighth off Jimmy Cordero that pulled the Orioles to 5-3. The catcher is batting .389.

Cortes (2-0) improved to 4-0 with 56 strikeouts in eight appearances against Baltimore, allowing two runs and four hits in 5⅓ innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Clay Holmes completed a five-pitcher six-hitter, throwing eight of nine pitches for strikes in a perfect ninth for his third save.

Cordero, released by the Orioles on March 28, increased the lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

“That’s my job regardless of what team you’re facing,” Cordero said through a translator. “You have to be happy that you’re contributing. That’s what I’m glad about.”