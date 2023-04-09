After a disappointing sweep against the Pirates, the Red Sox brought out the brooms themselves in Detroit

DETROIT — The Red Sox endured a three-game broom at Fenway Park last week. It’s early in the season, and sweeps happen. But when it’s the rebuilding Pirates who are on cleanup duty, that’s never a good omen, no matter what part of the year it is.

That’s what made Sunday’s game against the Tigers so important. The Sox came into the series 2-4, but left the Motor City one game over .500 following their 4-1 win over Detroit with a sweep of their own.

Kutter Crawford (1-1) went five innings, yielding five hits and just one run. He struck out six against no walks. Each of four relievers threw a scoreless inning to complete the win, with Kenley Jansen earning his second save.