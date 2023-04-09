All of a sudden, the Red Sox are lined up to face a plethora of lefthanded starters

The majority of the time, lefthanded-hitting right fielder Alex Verdugo will serve as the leadoff hitter, but against the surplus of lefties, the Sox will also continue to employ righty-hitting Refsnyder in the role.

“I feel like it’s a rare thing to see so many lefties kind of bunched up together,” Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder said before Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Tigers in the series finale. “Yeah, it’s strange. You don’t really see that.”

DETROIT — The Red Sox are in for a plethora of lefthanded starters. They faced two lefties in the last two games and will see an additional sevenin the next eight games.

No doubt, it’s a unique scenario with some nuance for Refsnyder. The team utilizes Refsnyder mainly as a bat off the bench to face lefties late in games, or to give another outfielder a breather on a particular day. But as he prepares himself to see everyday time — or at least more time — the approach to the at-bat is different.

“A lot of times when you see a reliever [as a pinch hitter], it’s going to be the eighth inning and a guy with a two-pitch mix, so you have to be more aggressive in a sense,” he said. “It’s usually power stuff so you can’t really take too many pitches all that much. You know, sometimes the best fastball, or the best pitch, might be the first pitch.”

Refsnyder added starters are expected to navigate their way through a lineup at least two or three times. More game-planning comes into play. The sequencing is different. There are more moving parts that involve a cat-and-mouse game between hitter and pitcher. Refsnyder used Matt Boyd, the Tigers starter Sunday, as an example.

“Boyd has a three-pitch mix,” Refsnyder (1 for 3, RBI single, two walks) said. “Fastball running away, fastball up, changeup off of it. And then he likes going back to the slider, sometimes the curveball.”

Manager Alex Cora said Verdugo will likely hit sixth with a lefty on the mound while Masataka Yoshida will hit fourth. With Yoshida out of the lineup for the series finale, Verdugo (1 for 4, single) batted cleanup.

“We will find ways,” Cora said.

Casas comes through

Triston Casas scuffled to start the season, entering Sunday 3 for 23 (.130) and chasing pitches at a 32.7 percent clip.

The long line of lefthanded starters could pose a problem for the lefty-hittingCasas. Or will it?

Cora doesn’t tend to think so.

“I honestly believe it’s going to benefit from it,” Cora said. “Because as a lefthanded hitter against a lefty, you [have to] make sure you see the baseball,” Cora said. “But hopefully Casas get in line with what he usually does, which is track pitches and drive them to left-center.”

In Casas’s first at-bat against Boyd in the second inning, he laced an RBI double down the right field line for just his second hit in 13 plate appearances. In the ninth, Casas (2 for 4, two strikeouts) added a solo homer off lefty reliever Chasen Shreve.

During spring training, Cora said that the Sox would protect Casas from certain lefthanders, electing to play Justin Turner at first base on those occasions, as the team did Saturday. But Casas was handpicked to be the starting first baseman and won’t sit every game just because a lefty is on the mound.

Advertisement

“He’s not going to play all of them, but he’ll play during the week‚” Cora said. “[Hopefully] today is the start of something good.”

Rotation set for Tampa Bay

The Sox rotation for the four-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla., against the 9-0 Rays will be Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Chris Sale, and Corey Kluber.

The team hasn’t officially announced that it will reinstate Whitlock (hip) from the injured list, but he was in the visitors clubhouse and confirmed he will make his season debut Tuesday. To make room for Whitlock, the Sox will be required to take someone off of their 26-man roster.

The Rays’ scheduled starters are Josh Fleming, Shane McClanahan, Zach Eflin, and Jeffrey Springs.

Rays starters entered Sunday with a 2.20 ERA in eight games, second best in the majors behind the Twins (1.75 ERA). Tampa Bay beat the A’s by identical 11-0 scores Saturday and Sunday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.