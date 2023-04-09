The Bruins are bringing in some help from Providence, with an eye on the playoffs and the other on history

It was unclear, aside from the previously-discussed David Krejci and Taylor Hall , who will not play Sunday. Coach Jim Montgomery was expected to speak to the media before the 6 p.m. puck drop .

They brought up forwards Vinni Lettieri and Oskar Steen , defensemen Jack Ahcan and Connor Carrick, and netminder Brandon Bussi to face the Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA — With a chance to set an NHL record for wins (63) but traveling to play their second game in 22 hours against a lottery-bound opponent, the Bruins reached out to Providence.

For Lettieri, the call-up was a good break finally caught.

On Jan. 31, he was leading Providence in scoring, with 37 points in 41 games. He was coming off a summer where he played for Team USA at the World Championships. He had proven himself to be a very good AHL player. The Bruins tapped him in advance of their game in Toronto.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

At his only practice in Brighton since training camp, he was pivoting to avoid contact and his skate caught a rut. He fell backward, his ankle twisting underneath him. Not only did he not travel with the team, he spent the next five weeks recovering.

Advertisement

“It was pretty devastating,” Lettieri said in an interview last week in Providence.

In his second game back, he scored five points (3-2–5), including a first-period hat trick. Then, he tweaked his ankle again and missed three more weeks. He has scored in each of his two games (2-1–3) since returning last Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who signed a one-year, $750,000 deal, has played in 82 NHL games with the Rangers and Ducks (7-11–18). He said the Bruins went above and beyond to help him recover.

“A lot of guys were checking in on me,” he said. “A lot of guys were asking how I was doing. I got a lot of treatment. I owe them a ton of credit. [Physical therapist] Scotty Waugh took great care of me. I got back up to speed quicker than I imagined.”

Advertisement

Hall looking toward playoffs

A decade ago, Hall and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were franchise centerpieces in Edmonton. Hall was the first overall pick in 2010, Nugent-Hopkins in 2011. Hall is pleased that his pal, who didn’t reach 70 points in his first 11 seasons, is now a 100-point player.

Hall also knows, from his late-night TV viewings of the Oilers, that Nugent-Hopkins’s breakout is not solely a function of being on the ice with Connor McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl. It came from knowing when to move it, and when to keep it.

“I know it’s a very general statement, but he was always making the right play,” Hall said in a Friday conversation in the Bruins’ dressing room. “Sometimes the right play is a simple five-foot pass that keeps the play alive. But that’s kind of how you get points, especially playing with those guys. You just keep the play alive. The play never dies with you.

“Like, you know that collective moan that goes over the crowd when a guy clearly has an easy play to make and he tries the hard one? You eliminate those from your game, and all of a sudden you’re like, ‘I have 12 points in my last eight [games]. I’m not on for a lot of goals against.’”

Hall, who landed four shots in 12:12 on Saturday in his first game in seven weeks, has felt his game has been at that level at times this year, and not so at other times. But Hall, who injured his knee Feb. 25 in Vancouver, feels confident he will be on-point for the start of the playoffs.

Advertisement

“Because I feel I’m a pretty good judge of how my body feels and the speed that I’m at and how hard I’ve been able to go in skates,” he said. “It’s not like I’m ramping it up and I’m finally ready. I’ve been skating hard for a while now to the point that I’m really confident that my conditioning and everything is solid, and maybe even in a better spot than some guys who have been playing.

“Those guys will be more hockey-ready, and when the bullets are flying, the game won’t seem as fast to them. But I’ll be fresh. So there’s pros and cons.”

The Bruins — 16-4-0 in his absence — were more than able to withstand the absence of a former-MVP-turned-third-liner who put up a 16-20–36 line in his first 58 games.

“Instead of taking a week off the ice, I was able to take two weeks off the ice, then resume skating,” Hall said. “I’m really confident I’ll look good and feel good and ultimately be able to help the team.”

Full circle

Philadelphia was where Jeremy Swayman debuted for the Bruins, making 40 saves in an April 6, 2021, win over the Flyers … Bussi, who backed up Swayman, comes from the same Long Island travel hockey scene as Charlie McAvoy and Rangers star Adam Fox. “I was always on the weaker teams that faced 50 shots and kept the game close,” Bussi said last week. “Sometimes youth parents want their goalies to go to the best teams. I think that helped me” … Lettieri — No. 95 in your program — became the highest-numbered Bruin ever. The Rangers gave it to him during a training camp, and he liked it because it is his birth year … Brad Marchand was not disciplined by the league for his hit Saturday on Devils forward Michael McLeod … Hall’s wife, Rachel, is due with their first child in October.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.