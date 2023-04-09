Bruins’ David Pastrnak joins exclusive 60-goal club with another hat trick vs. Flyers

On a give-and-go with Tyler Bertuzzi, Pastrnak beat Flyers goalie Felix Sanderstrom with a nifty shot for his 60th just 39 seconds into the third.

With a quick third-period goal that completed his fourth hat trick against the Flyers, Pastrnak became the 23rd NHLer to hit the 60-goal mark. It was Pastrnak’s 300th career goal, which makes him the eighth Bruin in that club.

Pastrnak, who entered three goals shy of 60, had two Grade-A chances and hit the post in the opening 10 minutes. He scored his 58th goal at 2:04 of the second on a wrister from the high slot, the puck slipping between Felix Sandstrom’s wickets.

He nearly scored his 59th at 4:40, but officials waved off his putback over a down-and-out Sandstrom because Clifton ran into the netminder. The Bruins challenged, likely noting that a push from Ivan Provorov created the contact.

Some three minutes later — after the Bruins’ penalty kill (3 for 3 through two periods) snuffed out the delay of game call – Pastrnak had his second. His one-timer from Tyler Bertuzzi, a short pass from the slot to the left circle, was a no-doubter. At 7:31, the Bruins had a 3-1 lead, and Pastrnak had No. 59.

Pastrnak, whose previous career high was 48 goals, joined Phil Esposito as the only Bruins to reach the 60-goal plateau. Esposito did it four times, one behind the NHL record of five set by Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.





