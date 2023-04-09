fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins’ David Pastrnak joins exclusive 60-goal club with another hat trick vs. Flyers

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated April 9, 2023, 13 minutes ago
David Pastrnak became the second Bruins player to record 60 goals in a single season, joining Phil Esposito.Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With the Bruins skating toward the NHL wins record (63), David Pastrnak reached 60 goals on Sunday.

With a quick third-period goal that completed his fourth hat trick against the Flyers, Pastrnak became the 23rd NHLer to hit the 60-goal mark. It was Pastrnak’s 300th career goal, which makes him the eighth Bruin in that club.

On a give-and-go with Tyler Bertuzzi, Pastrnak beat Flyers goalie Felix Sanderstrom with a nifty shot for his 60th just 39 seconds into the third.

Pastrnak, who entered three goals shy of 60, had two Grade-A chances and hit the post in the opening 10 minutes. He scored his 58th goal at 2:04 of the second on a wrister from the high slot, the puck slipping between Felix Sandstrom’s wickets.

He nearly scored his 59th at 4:40, but officials waved off his putback over a down-and-out Sandstrom because Clifton ran into the netminder. The Bruins challenged, likely noting that a push from Ivan Provorov created the contact.

Some three minutes later — after the Bruins’ penalty kill (3 for 3 through two periods) snuffed out the delay of game call – Pastrnak had his second. His one-timer from Tyler Bertuzzi, a short pass from the slot to the left circle, was a no-doubter. At 7:31, the Bruins had a 3-1 lead, and Pastrnak had No. 59.

Pastrnak, whose previous career high was 48 goals, joined Phil Esposito as the only Bruins to reach the 60-goal plateau. Esposito did it four times, one behind the NHL record of five set by Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.


Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

