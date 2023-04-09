David Pastrnak’s 60th goal leads to the Bruins’ 63rd win, an NHL record

The Bruins (63-12-5, 131 points), who host the Capitals on Tuesday and visit the Canadiens on Thursday, have two more games to break the NHL record for points in a season (132, set by the 1976-77 Canadiens).

Pastrnak scored his 58th, 59th, and 60th goals in a 5-3 win over the Flyers, the NHL-record 63rd victory of the season for the Bruins.

PHILADELPHIA — With a hat trick on Sunday, David Pastrnak made history for himself and his team.

The Bruins were up by a goal on the opening shift of the third when a give-and-go on the rush with Tyler Bertuzzi — Hampus Lindholm started the play with a sharp outlet — set up Pastrnak for a five-hole strike at 0:39 of the period.

Dozens of hats rained from the Wells Fargo Center crowd, which might have had more Black and Gold fans than those rooting for the lottery-bound Broad Streeters. Pastrnak, mobbed by his teammates, had his 15th career hat trick (only Phil Esposito, with 26, has more among Bruins). He also had his 300th career goal, joining a list of eight Bruins.

Five weeks after signing the richest contract extension in franchise history (eight years, $90 million), Pastrnak became the 23rd NHLer, and second Bruin, in the 60-goal club.

Charlie Coyle (15th) and Pavel Zacha (21st) provided the rest of the offense for the visitors.

The Bruins wanted the wins record Sunday, even though they were playing shorthanded. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Charlie McAvoy, Dmitry Orlov and Linus Ullmark were held back from making the trip, and call-ups Vinni Lettieri and Connor Carrick suited up.

The Flyers played hard, but offered zero resistance in the opening minutes. Debuting defenseman Carrick rolled down the right wall and hit an open Coyle for a one-timer, giving the Bruins the lead 47 seconds in.

The assist was Carrick’s first NHL point since April 27, 2021, when he was with the Devils.

Philadelphia tied it 17 seconds later. Jeremy Swayman (34 saves) dropped a rebound and couldn’t corral it, and when Connor Clifton couldn’t clear it, Wade Allison picked up an unassisted goal.

Pastrnak, who entered three goals shy of 60, had two Grade-A chances and hit the post in the opening 10 minutes. He scored his 58th goal at 2:04 of the second on a wrister from the high slot, the puck slipping between Sandstrom’s wickets.

He nearly scored his 59th at 4:40, but officials waved off his putback over a down-and-out Sandstrom because Clifton ran into the netminder. The Bruins challenged, likely noting that a push from Ivan Provorov created the contact.

Some three minutes later — after the Bruins’ penalty kill (4 for 4, now 38 kills in a row) snuffed out the delay of game call — Pastrnak had his second. His one-timer from Bertuzzi, a short pass from the slot to the left circle, was a no-doubter. At 7:31, the Bruins had a 3-1 lead, and Pastrnak had No. 59.

The Flyers cut the lead to 3-2 at 13:58. Clifton and Jakub Zboril couldn’t handle a bouncing puck cleared by the Flyers, and Joel Farabee cruised in, deked and tucked a backhand behind Swayman.

The Bruins survived a scare midway through the second when a Carrick wrister struck Garnet Hathaway, who went down grabbing the back of his head. He missed most of the second period but returned to the bench in the final minutes.

With 10:54 left, Owen Tippett cashed a sharp cross-ice feed from Farabee.

But Pastrnak’s magic stick had already put it out of reach, on a night the Bruins rewrote history and their fans made lifelong memories.

In the final minutes, as Swayman made several bids at an empty-net goal of his own, chants of “Let’s Go Bruins” and “We Want the Cup” rang out.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.