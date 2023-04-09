A fight to the finish (literally) as Timberwolves, Lakers, and Warriors help set NBA playoff matchups

It took until the 1,230th and last game of the year went final, but the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket are finally set, highlighted by the Clippers and defending champion Warriors getting a few days off knowing that they’re officially in the postseason.

The final day of the NBA season was predictably wild — with tons of unpredictable elements as well.

Golden State is in the playoffs. LeBron James is heading to the play-in tournament. And the Timberwolves lost Rudy Gobert to a fight with a teammate, then won a fight to improve their playoff hopes.

The Clippers beat the Suns to clinch the No. 5 seed — and a first-round matchup with Phoenix. Golden State had its highest-scoring game in almost 33 years on its way to routing Portland, 157-101, and clinching the No. 6 seed, giving the Warriors an automatic berth in the playoffs and a first-round matchup with Sacramento.

Golden State set an NBA record by scoring 55 points in the first quarter and led by as many as 59 in that game, the largest lead by any team all season. In the game, Klay Thompson became the third player in NBA history to hit at least 300 3-pointers in a single season, following teammate Stephen Curry, who did it four times, and James Harden.

James and the No. 7 Lakers will get two chances to get into the playoffs, starting with Tuesday’s play-in game against No. 8 Minnesota. If the Lakers lose that game, they’ll get another chance Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 9 New Orleans and No. 10 Oklahoma City.

The Lakers-Timberwolves winner gets No. 2 Memphis in Round 1; the winner of Friday’s West play-in game will start the playoffs next Sunday at No. 1 Denver.

The Eastern Conference matchups were all set before Sunday. No. 7 Miami plays No. 8 Atlanta on Tuesday, and No. 9 Toronto plays No. 10 Chicago on Wednesday. The Heat-Hawks winner advances to play No. 2 Boston in Round 1; the Raptors-Bulls winner will play the Heat-Hawks loser Friday for the chance to play No. 1 Milwaukee in the opening round.

No. 3 Philadelphia will play No. 6 Brooklyn, and No. 4 Cleveland will meet No. 5 New York.

No team in the West has had a better record since the All-Star break than the Lakers, who went 16-7 down the stretch — even with James sidelined for about half of that run by injury.

Minnesota locked up the No. 8 seed (and two chances at the playoffs) by holding off New Orleans, 113-108.

It was the last game to finish in the league this season, though for Gobert, it ended early. He threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a first-half time-out, didn’t return to the game, and Minnesota also lost Jaden McDaniels to a right hand injury after he appeared to punch a wall.

“We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said in a postgame statement. “His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.”

If the Timberwolves lost that game, they would have been the No. 9 seed out West. There were 16 possible ways the 5-6-7-8-9 seeds on the West bracket could have gone Sunday — and the Pelicans had a shot to finish as high as No. 5. Instead, they settled for No. 9.

Silas done in Houston

Stephen Silas won’t return as coach of the Rockets next season, two people familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

Silas, 49, wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards, 114-109, to finish the season 22-60. That’s tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record in the NBA.

His contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to the two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.

Houston won four of its last five games, but it wasn’t nearly enough to save the job of Silas, who joined the Rockets after spending 20 years with various NBA teams as an assistant coach and scout.

The Rockets finished with the NBA’s worst record in each of his first two seasons as they traded or released all their established stars to embark on a complete rebuild.

Pistons’ Casey steps down

Pistons coach Dwane Casey stepped down after Sunday’s 103-81 loss to the Bulls to end the season, and will move to a role in the franchise’s front office.

The Pistons ended the season with an NBA-worst 17-65 mark and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

“Hopefully my legacy will be will building the foundation with these young guys,” said Casey, a former NBA coach of the year in Toronto. “When you bring in a young team, this league is not very forgiving in terms of wins and losses. I knew that coming in.”

Casey guided the team to the playoffs in his first season in Detroit but the start of a rebuilding project the following season left Detroit near the Eastern Conference’s basement. The franchise selected Cade Cunningham after winning the 2021 NBA draft lottery but his second season lasted just 12 games before he was sidelined by shin surgery.

“Things changed, health changed and we took it down to the studs,” Casey said of the team’s rebuild after making the 2018-19 playoffs with a veteran group that included Blake Griffin.



