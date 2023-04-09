Free Jacks pull away in the second half to take down Hounds, extend lead atop Major League Rugby Eastern Conference

The New England Free Jacks beat the Chicago Hounds, 31-19, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Saturday to move to 5-2, 5 points clear at the top of the Major League Rugby Eastern Conference standings.

After a dominant opening period marked by tries from John Poland and Mitchell Jacobson (with only one conversion), the Free Jacks led, 12-0, until a pair of Hounds tries either side of halftime — one each from J.P. Eloff and Luke White, each followed by conversions from Chris Mattina — gave Chicago a 14-12 lead in the 50th minute.

The tries kept coming in pairs, with New England’s Le Roux Malan and Foster DeWitt both grounding the ball past the goal line. With only one followed by a conversion, the Free Jacks led, 24-14.