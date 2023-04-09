How Rand Pecknold transformed Quinnipiac men’s hockey from ‘a bad D3 team’ to one of the sport’s elite programs

“I think the big thing we did well as a coaching staff, we quieted the noise,” said Pecknold after his team rallied to defeat the Gophers, 3-2, in overtime to capture the program’s first national championship. “Because the parents all want a piece of them. Girlfriends want a piece. The grandparents.

There would be no going to the pool or beach ahead of Saturday night’s title tilt with No. 1 Minnesota at Amalie Arena. Pecknold even offered to speak to parents or friends of the players to squash any plans.

TAMPA, Fla. — All week long as his team prepared for the Frozen Four, Quinnipiac men’s hockey coach Rand Pecknold reiterated that this was a business trip. Even after the Bobcats dispatched Michigan on Thursday night, Pecknold continued to reinforce the message: Their work was not done.

“We have some guys who have 30 people here. Guys, we’ve got to win hockey games. You’ve got to tell them, ‘No, I’m not going to meet you for lunch, I’m going to go take my pregame nap.’ We kept harping on that.”

Pecknold had been close before, leading the Bobcats to the championship game in 2013 and 2016. And while his stock had risen to the top of the college hockey ranks — with his named floated out in recent years as a candidate for NHL vacancies — to some there was still the asterisk on his resume for not raising the championship trophy, so he was not about to let distractions ruin his squad’s chances.

The title was a long time coming for the Bedford, N.H. native. The Quinnipiac program looked a lot different when he, at age 27, assumed head coaching duties for what was then a Division 3 program in 1994. He certainly did not envision the team would become a Division 1 powerhouse.

Rand Pecknold coached Team USA in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

“It wasn’t even a thought. It was a grind. I worked. My life was 12-hour increments,” said Pecknold. “We practiced at midnight. I had a teaching job. I’d get home from school, my job, I’d sleep 3 to 6. I’d get up. I had to go recruit because we weren’t very good. I didn’t have enough players.

“I was just survival mode. That was it — we were D3. We were a bad D3 team.

“So you can’t even believe where we were. Some of the guys were here tonight from that first team. It’s incredible to do what we’ve done and be where we are. Just excited to get it done.”

Saturday night’s win had the signature look of what Quinnipiac has become, suffocating Minnesota’s top-ranked offense over the final two periods, limiting it to just eight shots as the Bobcats fought back from a 2-0 deficit.

Even the game-tying goal, scored by Lincoln native Collin Graf, had Pecknold’s fingerprints all over it. Never one to shy away from pulling the goalie for an extra skater earlier than most, he did just that again, calling a timeout with 3:28 remaining in regulation to make the move.

Quinnipiac was on the power play and about to take a face off in Minnesota’s zone. The Gophers killed the penalty, but Graf notched the equalizer five seconds after they returned to full strength. After the game, Pecknold acknowledged he wanted to make the move even sooner.

“I just feel like you’re going to wait a little bit, go 6-on-5,” said Pecknold. “Why not do it 6-on-4? Especially with an O-zone draw, you probably need possession, as we got. And we practice it.”

That would set up Jacob Quillian’s heroics, the sophomore scoring 10 seconds into the extra session and setting off a wild celebration.

There were no shortcuts on the road to this title. The victory was the third straight for the Bobcats over a Big Ten team in the tournament, having followed up a first-round win over Hockey East foe Merrimack by vanquishing Ohio State, then finishing off Michigan and Minnesota to cement their position as one of the sport’s elites.

“We wanted it,” said Pecknold. “I’m so proud of these guys. We talk a lot about culture and character. But there was a lot of belief in the third period. We were so positive. And we just felt like we were going to score. We were going to tie it and we were going to win this game.”

