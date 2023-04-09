As Joe Mazzulla enters his first postseason at the helm, he’s got the full backing of Brad Stevens and the Celtics

From his sometimes unusual timeout strategies to his tendency to play his top players for heavy minutes, Mazzulla has received a fair share of scrutiny this season. But he still guided the Celtics to the second best record in the NBA during a consistent, effective year. So with the playoffs just one week away, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is quite comfortable with where the team stands on Mazzulla’s watch.

A year ago at this time, Joe Mazzulla was sitting behind the Celtics’ bench as a secondary assistant, ready to help the team’s playoff run however he could. Now, the 34-year-old is preparing for his first postseason from the first chair after taking over for Ime Udoka, who was suspended and later dismissed as coach because of an improper relationship with a subordinate team employee.

“He was going to be really good,” Stevens said Sunday, before the Celtics faced the Hawks. “That’s been pretty obvious for a long time. But he’s been consistent in his own approach. Win or lose, he comes back and works the next day. He wants to grow, wants to improve. He demands that of the team. I think he does a good job of picking what the emphasis needs to be in the big picture and also in those small moments, those snippets of games where something is waning a little. He does a good job of figuring that out and making that a priority to improve.”

Stevens, who coached the Celtics from 2013-21, said that during his first 20 games in that role his “head was spinning.” After that, he felt noticeably more comfortable and confident every 10 games or so.

Prior to this season, Mazzulla’s only head coaching experience came at Division 2 Fairmont State. And Mazzulla acknowledged several times this year that he was learning as he went. But Stevens has been impressed by Mazzulla’s evolution. It’s part of the reason the team officially made him head coach and signed him to an extension in February.

“If you watch in the last couple of months, he’s calling the game as he sees it now even more so than before,” Stevens said. “So, he’s quicker to stop a run, he’s quicker to do things. He may stop a game so he can make a sub. He may let a game go so they can’t make a sub. There’s a lot of decisions to be made in that moment, and you kind of feel out how your team best needs you and that takes time. That takes time for a person that’s done it for 30 years, and that takes time for a person that’s never done it before, and he’s done a good job. I think he’s just done a good job.

“All he wants to do is learn and grow and he’s great with that. I think that he’s been a great strength for us.”

Stevens has been available as a sounding board for Mazzulla this season, and the two talk almost every day. But Stevens generally avoids offering tactical instruction. Instead, he is there to listen and provide support when needed. He does not anticipate that changing now that the postseason has arrived.

“Joe is a strength,” Stevens said. “He’s done a really good job. I understand because he’s new that the easiest thing to do is nitpick him, but he’s done a really good job. If he needs me, I’m here, but I trust him and I trust the staff, and they’ve all done a good job. I think our players would all second that.”

Stevens is pleased that the Celtics are almost fully healthy for the start of the playoffs. He said that forward Jaylen Brown, who is sidelined after needing five stitches to repair a laceration on his right hand, should be able to practice by the end of the week.

The team feels good about the progress of oft-injured center Robert Williams, whose situation has been handled delicately to keep him ready for a long postseason run. Williams missed the first 29 games of the season following September knee surgery, sat out eight games last month due to a hamstring strain, and has mostly had his playing time limited throughout the year.

“I’m really encouraged he’s played the minutes he’s played in the last couple of games,” Stevens said. “It’s such a balance as you get late in the year of getting appropriate rest and doing that through the minor injuries that everybody’s got, and ramping up and making sure that you play enough games at playoff minutes, making sure you have enough real practice sessions that challenge you. I think that’s really important.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.