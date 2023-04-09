Matt Chapman, Kevin Keirmaier drive Blue Jays’ offense in 10-inning win over the Angels

Ohtani hit one of Los Angeles’ four homers, but he grounded out to end it as Toronto took two of three in the series and finished 6-4 on its season-opening road trip.

Chapman hit a grand slam in the sixth and Kiermaier doubled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th for the Blue Jays, who overcame an early six-run deficit before blowing a late four-run lead in a wild slugfest.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tim Mayza retired Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Toronto Blue Jays got five RBIs apiece from Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier to beat the Los Angeles Angels, 12-11, in 10 innings Sunday.

Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Drury, and Logan O’Hoppe also went deep for the Angels, who lost for the fifth time since 2020 in a game that they hit at least four home runs. Ohtani connected for the third time this season.

The Blue Jays trailed 6-0 after four innings before scoring 10 straight runs in the sixth and seventh. Toronto led 10-7 and had the Angels down to their final out before they rallied to tie it.

With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner in the 10th, Kiermaier hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Carlos Estevez (0-1) for the go-ahead run. Kiermaier, who also had a two-run triple in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh, then scored on George Springer’s base hit to make it 12-10.

The Angels loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th. After catcher Alejandro Kirk was unable to grab a foul pop that dropped in play, Mike Trout drew a walk from Trevor Richards to make it 12-11. Mayza relieved and got ahead 0-2 on Ohtani before retiring him on a grounder to second for his first save this season.

Chapman, who leads the majors with a .475 batting average and is second with nine extra-base hits, hit his first career slam in sixth.

The Blue Jays trailed 6-0 after starter Yusei Kikuchi gave up three home runs.