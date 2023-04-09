Odell Beckham Jr. gets $15 million guaranteed from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens might not have Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but they will have another playmaker on offense this season.

Odell Beckham Jr., 30, agreed to a one-year deal could be worth $18 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who hasn’t seen action since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, is reportedly getting $15 million guaranteed.