Odell Beckham Jr. gets $15 million guaranteed from Ravens

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated April 9, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown for the victorious Rams in Super Bowl LVI, a game in which he suffered a torn ACL.Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens might not have Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but they will have another playmaker on offense this season.

Odell Beckham Jr., 30, agreed to a one-year deal could be worth $18 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who hasn’t seen action since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, is reportedly getting $15 million guaranteed.

Beckham had visited with the Bills, Cowboys, and Giants in December, and was scheduled to talk with the Jets Monday.

Beckham announced the news on Instagram Sunday.

