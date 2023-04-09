Payton Pritchard caps off Celtics season in style with 30 points, first career triple-double

With all of their top players watching from the bench, the remaining Celtics put on one final exhibition for the Garden crowd Sunday before more serious matters arrive, cruising to a 120-114 win over the Hawks in the regular-season finale.

Payton Pritchard registered his first career triple-double, with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Sam Hauser hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and Mike Muscala scored 18 of his 27 during a dominant third quarter. The Celtics made 25 of 54 3-pointers, two shy of tying the single-game franchise record.

All five Celtics starters and sixth man Malcolm Brogdon sat out, and reserves Derrick White, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin all played fewer than six minutes. The Celtics finished the regular season with 57 wins, their most since the 2008-09 team won 62.