Red Sox’ Adam Duvall leaves game with wrist injury after a sliding catch attempt

Adam Duvall left Sunday’s game against the Tigers with a left wrist injury after a sliding grab attempt in the bottom of the ninth inning.
With the Sox leading, 4-1, and closer Kenley Jansen on the mound, the Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson hit a shallow fly ball to center. Duvall raced in and slid for the ball that caught leather, but popped out of Duvall’s glove with his wrist dragging awkwardly through the grass.
Trainer Brandon Henry and manager Alex Cora came out to check on Duvall, who was grabbing at his wrist and was ultimately removed from the contest.
Duvall had surgery last year on his left wrist which cost him much of the 2022 season.
