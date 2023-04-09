Red Sox’ Adam Duvall leaves game with wrist injury after a sliding catch attempt

Adam Duvall left Sunday’s game against the Tigers with a left wrist injury after a sliding grab attempt in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With the Sox leading, 4-1, and closer Kenley Jansen on the mound, the Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson hit a shallow fly ball to center. Duvall raced in and slid for the ball that caught leather, but popped out of Duvall’s glove with his wrist dragging awkwardly through the grass.