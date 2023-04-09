Red Sox to be tested in many ways over next week, starting with four against undefeated Tampa Bay

Completing a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory Sunday was only useful in showing that the rebuilt Sox could adeptly handle a bad team. The Tigers held the lead for two innings over the course of three days.

DETROIT — The Red Sox are about to learn a lot about themselves, certainly a lot more than their weekend series against the Tigers revealed.

The Sox play four games against the Rays at Tropicana Field starting Monday night. Then four against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and the Angels back home, followed by three against the Twins, who have won six of their first nine.

Advertisement

Sox manager Alex Cora believes it’s too early for any one series to be particularly telling, and one glance at the schedule says he’s right. But his team doesn’t have the luxury of easing into the season.

The American League East is too good for that. The Rays are 9-0 after beating the Athletics, 11-0, on Sunday. A run differential of plus-57 speaks to how dominant Tampa Bay has been.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“This division always comes down to a couple of games, so every game matters even if they’re early in the season,” said Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who reached base three times Sunday and scored a run.

“Hopefully we can go into Tampa and stop their momentum. But they’re the best team in baseball right now. They’re playing with a ton of confidence.”

The Rays have scored the most runs in the league, allowed the fewest, and are off to the best start since the 2003 Royals were 9-0. They’ve already hit 24 home runs and have won every game by at least four runs.

The Rays aren’t working the margins and stealing runs. They’re crushing teams in all facets of the game.

“Yeah, they pitch. But if you look around [at the lineup], they’ve got a bunch of athletes,” Cora said. “Obviously they mix and match, but when you start looking at [Wander] Franco and [Randy] Arozarena, they’ve got a bunch of good athletes who are hitting the ball in the air now.

Advertisement

“Their pillars are to play good defense and run the bases well. They bring energy on a daily basis. They play well in that stadium. I think offensively we’re not giving them enough credit.”

The Red Sox also could be dealing with a major hole in their lineup.

Center fielder Adam Duvall injured his left wrist Sunday when he tried to make a diving catch in the ninth inning and almost immediately left the game. Duvall had X-rays right away and the Sox were waiting to get results as they packed for their flight to Florida.

Duvall had season-ending surgery on that wrist in July, which partially explained why the Sox were able to sign him to a one-year, $7 million contract in late January. That Bloomin’ Bargain has paid off so far. Duvall is 15 of 33 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in eight games.

Prior to the game Sunday, Cora mentioned that it would be important for the Sox to keep Duvall, Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, and other regulars healthy with four games coming up on artificial turf followed by four games at home, all at different start times, including the Patriots Day morning game next Monday.

Advertisement

“I think everybody is very important in this situation,” Cora said. “Not only because of the lefties we’re facing but the schedule. Time-wise, it gets complicated.”

If Duvall is out for a short time, the Sox have Refsnyder and Raimel Tapia available. But if it’s a long-term injury, his middle-of-the order thump will be missed. It’s not like the Sox have another power hitter they can just plug in there.

“Having a guy like Tapia, he’s a good player in all facets of the game,” Refsnyder said. “We have a versatile group and we’ve stayed fresh. Now we’re keeping our fingers crossed for Duvall.

“But if we have to put somebody like Tapia in there, we’ll be OK.”

Whether Duvall can play or not, the next four games will tell more about the Sox than beating up on the Tigers did.

“We need to take care of what we can take care of,” Justin Turner said. “Just play good baseball like we have been doing the last few days.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.