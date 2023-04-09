Game 9: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

Kutter Crawford will be looking to atone for his Monday shelling against Pittsburgh as he takes to the mound for the series finale. Crawford gave up seven earned runs on eight hits — three homers — in his first outing of the season.

With their first truly dominant win of the season on the board after a 14-5 drubbing of the Tigers Saturday, the Red Sox can answer this week’s sweep at the hands of the Pirates with a broom of their own on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit will try to avoid the sweep with another lefty on the mound, with Matthew Boyd, a Tigers starter of several years before a brief detour in Seattle last season, scheduled to take the ball for a return to Comerica Park.

Lineups

RED SOX (4-4): Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Verdugo RF, Duvall CF, Arroyo 2B, Hernández SS, Casas 1B, Wong C

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75 ERA)

TIGERS (2-6): Baddoo LF, Greene CF, Baez SS, Carpenter RF, Torkelson 1B, Maton 3B, Cabrera DH, Schoop 2B, Haase C

Pitching: LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Boyd: Yu Chang 0-4, Rafael Devers 1-3, Adam Duvall 1-2, Kiké Hernández 0-1, Reese McGuire 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 3-6, Justin Turner 0-0

Tigers vs. Crawford: Eric Haase 1-1, Jonathan Schoop 0-1, Spencer Torkelson 1-1

Stat of the day: The Sox are averaging 6.88 runs per game this season, second most in baseball.

Notes: Boyd is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five career starts against Boston. He re-signed with Detroit during the offseason on a one-year, $10 million contract ... Crawford has thrown only one-third of an inning in his career against the Tigers, giving up three runs and three hits ... Rafael Devers has three homers in the series, including a pair on Saturday in a 14-5 Boston romp. Devers hit his fifth career grand slam to highlight a six-run second inning, and red-hot Adam Duvall added a pair of doubles ... Alex Cora will deploy a similar lineup to Saturday’s against another lefty, with Refsnyder (who drove in two runs in the win) leading off.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.