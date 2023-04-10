About that ‘Succession’ shocker . . .

At long last, it happened. After years of teasing the death of Logan Roy, proud antagonist, irritant, and power monger, HBO’s “Succession” finally gave us his last breath. Fittingly, the man without a true loyalty passed on a plane, leaving this world while in the air — and leaving his children up in the air, too, about who at long last would take over his empire. Logan Roy, Waystar Royco founder and CEO, crude businessman, crummy husband, political manipulator, and cruel, withholding father who left his four children desperately hungry for love and trust, may you rest in pain. We’re sorry for your loss only because you were such a prodigious villain, because no one else could deploy the F-word with the same kind of spiky acrimony, and because you were played by the highly believable Brian Cox. They say all dogs go to heaven, but, yeah, not this particular Cujo.

The death came at exactly the right time in the series. We’ve been watching the Roy children ruthlessly jockey for succession for three seasons, and repetition was starting to creep in. Yes, all the power plays across the seasons so far have been distinct, each one marked by different alliances, or drug abuse and a drowning, or a weeklong family therapy session, or testimony before Congress, and so on. Still, it was time for a significant change, particularly as we approach the end game. There are seven more episodes left — the series wraps on May 28 — and this twist will provide plenty of new fuel to get us to the finish line.

I’m thinking that with Logan gone, the sibling battle for power will look different from here on out. When their father was alive, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman still stood a chance of winning his vote of confidence and affection — and underneath everything, that has been their goal. Now, they’re all dealing only with their internal relationship to their father, which continues even while he is gone.

I was blown away by the way Logan’s death went down in the episode. The death itself was oddly — but quite intentionally — non-dramatic, in that we didn’t see him clutch his own chest and fall dead. From here on out, the show seemed to say: “Succession” is no longer about Logan the narcissist. It’s now solely about the kids. The writers toyed with us, not showing us his collapse, not showing his face, and not giving us a definitive death while a flight attendant gave him heart compressions for-seemingly-ever. Like Logan’s children, we were at a distance from his passing, not quite believing it happened.

Watching the kids struggle to say final words to their father, all the complications flooding over them, was moving, which was a mood shift on a show that rarely allows sentiment within its dry, snide atmosphere. Deaths are harder, sometimes, when the relationship with the deceased is unresolved, and this seemed like a prime example. Roman’s denial — “They’re still working on him,” he kept insisting — was especially painful, since, of all the kids, Roman is the most brutally frank and realistic. Each in their own way, the Roys began to cope with the loss of their tormentor. Logan left in the air, but he left his children at sea.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.