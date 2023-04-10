John Oliver explores the power of HOAs and the ‘havoc’ they can inflict on people’s lives

Some HOAs have been making local news as the villain.

On last night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Oliver discussed homeowners associations, the shocking amount of power they hold, the misery that some put homeowners through, and a possible solution at the state level to deal with the private organizations.

“At their best, HOAs are annoying, student council adults, telling you to trim your shrubs and move your trash cans. But at their worst, they are glorified debt collectors with a power to upend your life and expel people from a neighborhood,” Oliver said on “Last Week Tonight.”

Oliver says its not just one story of HOAs being “petty” that makes the news, as residents in community associations across the US recall receiving violations for a number of ridiculous things, even a tree not being “tree-shaped.”

Oliver noted that HOAs can be extremely aggressive in seeking out rule violations.

HOAs are also known to contribute to housing discrimination within communities.

Even when everything is going great, when a new management company takes over an HOA, things can take a turn for the worse.

The power HOAs have don’t stop at fines or fees, but can go as far as filing foreclosure cases against residents in the community. Even selling a resident’s home for as little as $3.24 without them realizing.

Oliver stressed that states across the US could regulate HOAs, limiting the possible abusive power they have over communities.

Lastly, this clip at the end of the episode looks at what people don’t realize what they’re potentially getting into with HOAs.