Lyric Stage’s ‘Sister Act’ is less than divine

In recent years, certain screen-to-stage adaptations have deftly managed the transition and even enlarged the original movie’s scope. The current Broadway musical adaptation of Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” — to which “Sister Act” owes a major debt, plot-wise — comes to mind, as do the musicalized stage versions of “Tootsie” and “Groundhog Day.”

Falling squarely in that category is “Sister Act,” a stage adaptation of the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith that is at Lyric Stage Company of Boston under the direction of Leigh Barrett.

Some musicals strive so determinedly to generate “feel-good” vibes you can practically feel them tugging on your sleeve, which does not . . . feel good.

But “Sister Act” is more of a hodgepodge, and it lacks the bite of the musicals mentioned above. Alan Menken’s music and Glenn Slater’s lyrics for “Sister Act” are OK, and sometimes better than OK, but the book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner is exceedingly flimsy. It’s bedeviled by a spinning-its-wheels quality, and its jokes fall flat as often as they land, notwithstanding the “additional material” supplied by playwright/script doctor/renowned wit Douglas Carter Beane.

To enjoy Lyric Stage’s production of “Sister Act” — and it is possible to do so, uneven though it is — you’ll need to jettison any fixed notions you may have about character logic and narrative coherence, and you’ll have to be willing to accommodate varying levels of vocal and acting ability in the large cast.

It will require no effort at all, however, to savor Yewande Odetoyinbo’s exuberant portrayal of Deloris Van Cartier, an aspiring nightclub singer in Philadelphia in 1977 with big dreams of stardom and terrible taste in men.

Odetoyinbo has been on an impressive run since her overpowering performance in the 2019 Moonbox Productions staging of “Caroline, or Change,” by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori. “Sister Act” is best appreciated as a showcase for her talents — talents she brings to her performances of the title song as well as “Raise Your Voice,” “Bless Our Show,” and “Take Me to Heaven.”

When Deloris inadvertently witnesses the murder of a suspected informant by her married gangster boyfriend, Curtis (Damon Singletary), she has to go on the run to save her life. With an assist from police officer Eddie (Davron S. Monroe), who had an unrequited crush on her in high school, Deloris takes refuge in a convent.

Monroe, one of the most gifted singers around, is underutilized in “Sister Act,” but his performance of the aspirational “I Could Be That Guy” — complete with not one but two tear-away costume changes — is a tour de force.

Davon S. Monroe, accompanied by (from left) Meghan Rose, Carolyn Saxon, and Todd Yard, in Lyric Stage's "Sister Act." Mark S. Howard

Run by a flinty Mother Superior (Cheryl McMahon), the convent is in imminent danger of being sold by the archdiocese to a pair of deep-pocketed developers. The Mother Superior is dubious about Deloris but eventually enlists her to train the convent’s comically off-key choir. The nuns’ choral performance improves so much under Deloris’s tutelage that they become mini-celebrities — and, indeed, are asked to perform a concert for the visiting Pope.

Deloris has encouraged the nuns to expand their view of their own possibilities as people, not just singers. Her influence is especially pronounced with the young, insecure Sister Mary Robert, played by Kira Troilo. Sister Mary Robert spells it out with Act Two’s “The Life I Never Led,” which is needlessly reprised a little later. As with other repetitive moments in the show, we got the point the first time.

Another problem: The intimate confines of Lyric Stage and its three-quarters thrust stage work against the production when it comes to scene transitions. “Sister Act’s” chances of casting an enduring spell or at least building momentum are undermined when we can plainly see stagehands moving scenery.

“Get thee to a nunnery,” Hamlet famously enjoined Ophelia, and it’s remarkable how many dramatists have done just that over the years, in search of material. There’s an enduring fascination with their lives; nuns can seem the ultimate outsiders. So nuns have been key characters in everything from “Lilies of the Field” (1963) to “The Sound of Music” (1965 on film) to Sally Field’s TV series “The Flying Nun” (1967-1970) to Christopher Durang’s scathingly satirical “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You” (1979) to Taylor Sheridan’s current depiction of nuns as sadistic monsters in “1923′' on Paramount+.

“Sister Act” takes a far sunnier view, remaining closest in farcical spirit to the long-running musical revue “Nunsense” and the comedy “Late Nite Catechism.” There are traces of Charles Busch’s hilarious “The Divine Sister,” though “Sister Act” is nowhere near as subversive as that work.

“The Divine Sister” was presented by Boston’s SpeakEasy Stage Company in 2011, featuring Kathy St. George as a skulking, sinister German nun on a secret mission. St. George has donned the wimple again for “Sister Act,” and at one point, sunglasses, too. What a treat it is to watch her swiping scenes left and right.

SISTER ACT

Music by Alan Menken. Lyrics by Glenn Slater. Book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner. Additional material by Douglas Carter Beane. Directed by Leigh Barrett. Music director, David F. Coleman. Choreography, Dan Sullivan. Presented by Lyric Stage Company of Boston. Through May 14. $25-$80. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.