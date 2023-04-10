A passion statement from Bikini Kill at Roadrunner

Happily, even after breaking up, reuniting 20 years later, and having their touring delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bikini Kill is still worth paying attention to, and on Easter, even. (The fact that the band’s lyrical focus on matters of feminist and political import is still relevant, often directly so, is somewhat less happy.) The music roared; at its most basic, songs like “Jigsaw Youth” and the furious “Carnival” were urgent, unpretty punk grinds in a mode where pretty wasn’t part of the message, and “Magnet” was a furious, defiant churn.

”Wow, you guys are really listening to me,” said Kathleen Hanna with a touch of bewildered excitement just about halfway into Bikini Kill’s performance Sunday at Roadrunner. And while the singer was referring to the fact that the crowd had gradually fallen silent as she talked engagingly about her aunt, it wasn’t hard to see the fairly obvious understatement. Hanna is currently on her fourth decade of being listened to, whether fronting riot-grrl standard-bearers Bikini Kill, D.I.Y. dance-punks Le Tigre, indie-rock alter ego the Julie Ruin, or simply on the lecture circuit.

Advertisement

But self-care anthem “No Backrub” was built on a roiling Tobi Vail drumbeat that the guitar and bass seemed to be scrambling to catch up with, and other songs offered the color necessary for them not to bleed numbingly into one another. “Feels Blind” was slower and more atmospheric, while an instrument swap — Hanna to bass, Vail to vocals, and bassist Kathi Wilcox to drums — pushed the shuddering “I Hate Danger” more into post-punk. The choppy chord riff of “Resist Psychic Death” allowed guitarist Sara Landeau to do a bit more than simply blast out barre chords, and “Outta Me” was a little more tender, so long as you ignored the lyrics.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Hanna’s approach has always been: Get it out, by whatever means. And while she started the night as an unwavering siren on “Double Dare Ya,” she quickly began slipping in and out of other voices as necessary. (“Alien She” alone featured at least four of them.) She mocked (“Don’t Need You”), she growled (“Suck My Left One”), and by the end of “Lil’ Red,” she was essentially just barking.

Advertisement

Such unselfconscious silliness was key to what made Bikini Kill avoid the hectoring-lecture trap. In their lyrics and in their many addresses to the audience, Hanna and Vail always presented as people with politics — offering direct, relatable examples of how politics can be personal. While there was anger and frustration and sadness in Bikini Kill’s music, there was also — primarily, even — joy, and lots of it. The closing “Rebel Girl” may have been a fired-up and fierce statement of purpose, but it was also a song of togetherness, then and now.

Armed with a trebly guitar that provided a wide tonal separation from the bass akin to Minutemen, Brontez Purnell opened with bouncy, punky indie-pop punctuated with snarkball between-song comments like “Thank you, I’m Steve Lacy.”

BIKINI KILL

With Brontez Purnell. At Roadrunner, Sunday





Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.comor on Twitter @spacecitymarc.