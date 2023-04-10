‘Succession’ fans (and cast) lose it over major plot twist: ‘I was there, and I’m still in shock’

Those tuning in were prepared for a wedding, an occasion rife for drama in previous seasons, and instead found themselves engrossed in the aftermath of the abrupt death of the conservative media mogul around whom “Succession” ‘s characters have orbited until now.

In defiance of his seemingly unconquerable nature, Logan Roy met his sudden demise on Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Succession,” a significant plot development that has left avid fans — and even cast members — reeling.

While aboard a private jet on the way to negotiate a mammoth business deal — suspended between his two worlds of family and work — Roy collapsed in the bathroom and died shortly after.

For fans who have developed strong feelings for the fictional patriarch, his death leaves a gaping hole in the action, and the remainder of the episode was thrown into a whirlwind of decision-making, emotions, and riveting moments among the Roy siblings: Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor.

Not even Brian Cox, who has played the ferocious Logan for three-plus seasons, was prepared for such an abrupt and unceremonious exit from the career-defining role.

“‘Well that’s a bit early,’” the Scottish actor thought when the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, called him about the twist, he told the New York Times. “Not that I was bothered.”

“It does change the stakes. The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not,” Cox said. “I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing — I think that’s actually quite a good thing.”

The Los Angeles Times even wrote a mock obituary for Logan, referring to him as a titan who “shaped contemporary politics.”

Social media erupted in chaos over the death of the character.

J. Smith-Cameron, who plays fan-favorite Gerri, was left aghast.

“I was there, and I’m still in shock,” she tweeted.

Many praised the writing and acting throughout the episode, with one person saying “this has to be one of the most beautiful and devastating episodes of #succession I’ve ever seen.” Others said the show deserves all the accolades during awards season.

While some fans have long rooted for Logan’s downfall, his death, in episode 3 of the show’s fourth and final season, was not a development many saw some coming.

“Death is often savagely sudden. The immediate aftermath is a haze of emotions. You feel unmoored, but you’re now anchored to grief forever. This episode captured all of that so perfectly,” one person tweeted.

A number of people mourned the future — and chance of reconciliation — that Logan and the Roy children would never share.

“What does it say about Logan Roy that for like 50 minutes I thought this was some manipulative ploy constructed by him to outsmart his children,” one person tweeted.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.