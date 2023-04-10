This week’s TV: ‘Barry’ and ‘Maisel’ return, a look back at the Marathon bombing, and a Jennifer Garner thriller

I hate it when that happens. You love a show, you and want to see it live a relatively short but high-quality life — like “Succession,” which has managed to stay on top since it premiered. Instead, all the golden promise turns into lead. “So Eden sank to grief,” to borrow Robert Frost’s dramatic take on the phenomenon, “So dawn goes down to day.”

Two viewer and Emmy favorites, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” ( trailer here) and HBO’s “Barry” ( trailer here ), are returning this week for their final seasons. I can’t say I’m sorry to see either of them go. For me, both started out well — different from most shows, well-acted, and unpredictable. And then, after being celebrated, both headed toward the drain.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers April 10-16.

In the case of “Mrs. Maisel,” I loved the concept of a woman breaking into a male-dominated art form, and I loved the Broadway tone and choreography of the show — which was evocative enough to help me overlook its titular miscasting. The problems for me started after season two, with dialogue that pushed its cutesy shtick too hard, with pointless side stories, and, most important, with Midge becoming hard to root for. The production design, giving us an era and a New York wrapped in idealized nostalgia, is all that has remained fresh.

With “Barry,” I also began feeling disappointment after the second season. Initially, the show was the darkly amusing story of a guy with PTSD from having served in Afghanistan, whose only post-war skill, sadly, was as a hitman for hire. He was ruined by battle. Can he now reinvent? Instead of giving Barry a transformative arc across the seasons, though, the show has kept him in the same rut, going deeper. Also, the writers seem to be awkwardly stretching the story in odd ways just to keep certain characters in the mix.

Perhaps the final seasons will win me back. “Mrs. Maisel” returns Friday with three episodes; “Barry” returns Sunday at 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. In “The Last Thing He Told Me,” a mystery thriller based on the novel by Laura Dave, a husband runs off during an embezzlement investigation, leaving his wife and his daughter to figure it all out. Yeah, nice, especially since the wife and the daughter don’t really get along. He’s played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, she’s played by Jennifer Garner, the daughter is played by Angourie Rice, and the cast includes Garner’s “Alias” dad, Victor Garber. (Here’s the trailer.) It premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

2. If you’re enjoying HBO’s “Rain Dogs,” you might like this other British series that also stars the excellent Daisy May Cooper. Called “Am I Being Unreasonable?,” it’s a comic thriller co-written by Cooper. She plays a woman who is secretly grieving the death of a lover and who makes a new friend with mysterious motives (played by co-writer Selin Hizli). The twisty six-episode story — trailer here — premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

Edgar Ramírez in "Florida Man." Netflix

3. That title! “Florida Man” stars Edgar Ramirez as an ex-cop who gets a job following a mobster’s girlfriend in the titular state. The seven-episode limited series from “This Is Us” producer Donald Todd also stars Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Paul Schneider, Clark Gregg, and Michael Esper. The trailer is not very “This Is Us” at all. The show premieres Thursday on Netflix.

4. On Friday, Apple TV+ is premiering a 10-episode series for kids that’s inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall. Called “Jane,” it’s about a 9-year-old girl named Jane who idolizes Goodall and is on a quest to save endangered animals. With a mixture of live action and animation (see here), she takes her best friend and her beloved chimp around the world in efforts to protect various creatures.

5. One of my low-key favorites is returning for a second season on Wednesday. “Single Drunk Female” stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as Samantha, an alcoholic who bottoms out in New York and moves back in with her mother — played by Ally Sheedy — in the Boston area. Last season, Samantha got sober; now she’s dealing with the feelings she drank to avoid. The 10-episode season — trailer here — premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Freeform, and it will be available to stream in its entirety Thursday on Hulu. Brat Pack reunion alert: Sheedy’s “Breakfast Club” co-star Molly Ringwald guest stars this season.

6. On Tuesday, Paramount+’s true-crime docuseries “FBI TRUE” returns for season two. The first two episodes take on the Boston Marathon bombing, which happened 10 years ago on April 15. The pair of half-hours will include conversations with retired special agent Richard DesLauriers, who headed the FBI investigation into the bombing, and retired special agent Nancy Aguilar, who, according to Paramount+, has never spoken on television before about her role in the investigation. (Trailer here.)

Robin Thede in "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Tina Thorpe/HBO

CHANNEL SURFING

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” The fourth season premieres. HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.

“Waco: The Aftermath” A five-part sequel to 2018′s “Waco” starring Michael Shannon. Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

“The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” The new film ends the “Last Kingdom” saga. Netflix, Friday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.