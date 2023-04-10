JetBlue expands service at Worcester airport

JetBlue Airways is increasing its presence at Worcester Regional Airport, announcing two new nonstop flights on Monday. The New York-based airline will offer daily year-round service to Orlando International Airport out of Worcester starting this summer, and winter seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers launching next winter. The Worcester airport, run by the Massachusetts Port Authority, is now served by JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines. JetBlue already offers two daily flights to New York’s JFK Airport and one to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Delta offers one flight to New York’s LaGuardia out of Worcester, while American provides daily nonstop service to JFK. However, a Massport spokeswoman said JetBlue’s New York flights will stop when the Orlando flights begin in June. — JON CHESTO

MOVIES

Super Mario Bros. and Air boost theater stocks

Movie-theater stocks surged on Monday to extend their recent rallies after the debut of The Super Mario Bros. Movie attracted crowds reminiscent of the years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Cinemark hit the highest intraday level since August after saying April 8 marked the strongest day of attendance for the chain since Christmas Day 2019 with the openings of Super Mario and Air, a film about Nike’s courtship of Michael Jordan. Imax Corp. jumped to the highest in more than a year after announcing that Super Mario spurred its best opening weekend ever for an animated film with $21.6 million. Meanwhile, AMC advanced as much as 9.6 percent on news that the weekend was the company’s third best since December 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

In-office workers focus more on career development than remote counterparts

Workers in the office spend 25 percent more time in career-development activities than their remote counterparts, according to new data from a team of economists who have analyzed working from home since the pandemic began. Those who came into work devoted about 40 more minutes a week to mentoring others, nearly 25 more in formal training, and about 15 additional minutes each week doing professional development and learning activities, according to WFH Research, a groupthat includes Stanford University economist Nicholas Bloom. The figures, based on surveys of more than 2,400 US adults who are able to work from home, lend quantitative support to leaders such as JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, who have said that workers — particularly younger staff — need to be on-site more often than not to learn and develop alongside more experienced colleagues. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

KITCHENWARE

Tupperware stock plummets as it hires financial advisers to plot future

Tupperware stock tumbled as much as 47 percent Monday, the most since November, after the company said it hired financial advisers “to help improve its capital structure and remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.” Tupperware experienced a sizzling run-up during the first year of the COVID pandemic, almost tripling in 2020, as the lockdown boosted kitchenware sales. It’s fallen on harder times since then. In November, the company announced a going-concern about its future and reported disappointing earnings, sending shares lower. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COMPUTERS

Apple’s PC shipments crater in the first quarter

Apple’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5 percent in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory. Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29 percent to 56.9 million units — and fell below the levels of early 2019 — as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to IDC’s latest report. Among the market leaders, Lenovo and Dell registered drops of more than 30 percent, while HP was down 24.2 percent. No major brand was spared from the slowdown, with ASUSTeK rounding out the top 5 with a 30.3 percent fall. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez focus on SVB’s ties to big depositors

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York sent letters Sunday to 14 of the largest depositors with Silicon Valley Bank that raised concerns over the failed bank’s relationship with some of the venture capitalists and tech founders who made up much of its customer base. In letters reviewed by Bloomberg that were sent to companies including Circle Internet Financial, BILL Holdings Inc., BlockFi Inc., and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Warren and Ocasio-Cortez asked questions about the nature of their connections with SVB. Those included the length of their relationship and the amount of money they had deposited with the bank, which collapsed in March after investors and depositors tried to pull out $42 billion in a single day. The two Democrats, who have been vocal critics of SVB and its executives, also want to know whether board members, executives, or investors had received special benefits, such as lines of credits, from SVB. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Vanity license plate sells for $15 million in Dubai

A wealthy bidder has paid a world-record 55 million dirhams ($15 million) for a rare car license plate in Dubai, smashing a bar set in the United Arab Emirates more than a decade ago. Emirates Auction LLC sold plate number P 7 — which, at first glance, looks like the number 7 alone, with the P off to the side — on Saturday during a charity auction, according to the company. Proceeds will go to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s global food aid initiative, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment. The UAE has made a habit of auctioning off vanity plates, used by the ultra-rich to show off their status and wealth, for charity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Fox News, Dobbs settle defamation lawsuit

Fox News and one of its former hosts, Lou Dobbs, have settled a defamation suit with a Venezuelan businessman who had been linked by the network to voting-system fraud in the 2020 election. In a letter filed Saturday to a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, the parties said they had reached a confidential settlement. They did not disclose the terms. The settlement comes days before jury selection this week in a major case that Fox News is defending. That case, a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, says that Fox News lied about voter fraud in the 2020 election, and that Fox hosts and guests repeatedly made false claims about Dominion machines and their supposed role in a plot to steal the election from former president Donald Trump in 2020. In that trial, which is expected to begin April 17, a jury will weigh whether Fox spread false claims about Dominion while knowing that the claims were untrue, and it will determine any damages. In the case against the Venezuelan businessman, Majed Khalil, Dobbs and Sidney Powell, a regular guest on Fox News, said on-air and in related Twitter posts that Dominion was using software to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden, or to add votes for Biden. One of the tweets falsely said Khalil was “the effective ‘COO’ of the election project.” In an earlier complaint, the plaintiffs said neither Fox News nor Dobbs had reached out to Khalil for comment. Fox Business canceled Dobbs’ weekday show in February 2021. — NEW YORK TIMES