Justice Department recently looked into Twitter, lawsuit says

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission began investigating Elon Musk’s purchases of Twitter shares and whether they were properly disclosed. Twitter is also under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, which is scrutinizing the company’s privacy practices.

The nature of the Justice Department inquiry, and whether it is active, was unclear. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, did not offer other details.

A lawsuit filed Monday by several former Twitter executives said they had personally spent more than $1 million on legal expenses related to shareholder lawsuits and several government investigations, including an inquiry by the Justice Department.

The Justice Department has aided the FTC with past investigations into Twitter. In 2022, the agency joined the FTC in a $150 million fine against Twitter over misleading users about how it treated their personal data. The Justice Department also often assists the SEC in criminal investigations.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The executives who filed the suit include Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s former CEO; Ned Segal, its onetime chief financial officer; and Vijaya Gadde, who was its head of legal and policy.

Musk, who bought Twitter in late October, fired the executives on the day he took control of the company. They notified Twitter of the expenses more than two months ago, but the company has not paid, according to the lawsuit.

Musk fired Agrawal, Gadde, and Segal, as well as Twitter’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, “for cause,” and refused to pay the executives tens of millions of dollars in compensation and severance. Edgett is not part of Monday’s lawsuit.

Agrawal and Segal have racked up legal expenses responding to inquiries from the Justice Department and the SEC during and after Musk’s acquisition, according to their lawsuit. Twitter’s corporate bylaws and its contracts with the former executives require the company to pay their legal fees for matters related to the company, the lawsuit said.

“Once again, Twitter has failed to honor its contractual obligations to pay its bills,” Aaron Zamost, a spokesperson for Segal and Gadde, said in a statement.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.