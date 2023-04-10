A new take on the classic whale watch. With no whales in sight.

The venerable harborside attraction has long been a standard-bearer for ocean stewardship: They support sustainable seafood guidelines, cheer on plastic bag and straw bans , and have even, gulp, asked us to lay off the lobster to help protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

A boat ride. Or rather, if you’re the New England Aquarium, you call it an Ecoventure tour.

Now, in an acknowledgement of the ongoing threat to the right whale population, the aquarium and its partner, Boston Harbor City Cruises, are trying to do the right thing. Starting this month, they have rechristened their famous whale watch tour — which has ferried generations of slightly seasick schoolchildren and tourists across Massachusetts Bay in search of the massive mammals — an “Ecoventure.” Until mid-May, the cruise will stay close to shore in an effort to actually avoid whales as they work their way through the waters off Massachusetts.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The starboard side of the Aurora still says “Whale Watch.” But for now, at least, there will be no whale sightings.

Advertisement

Blame climate change. The Gulf of Maine — which stretches from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia — has some of the fastest-warming waters on the planet. As as result, the North Atlantic right whales’ feeding and migration patterns have shifted, putting them in closer contact with the region’s maritime industry. There are fewer than 350 right whales in existence, and scientists believe that about a quarter of them are now congregating off the coast of Massachusetts. Earlier this month, a pod of nearly 80 was seen passing through Cape Cod Bay, and the canal recently closed twice to accommodate right whales and their calves.

Advertisement

Marine life advocates are battling lobstermen over the role lobster trap ropes play in entangling whales. Equally troubling, advocates say, are vessel strikes. Right whales are “especially vulnerable” to being hit by ships, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “because their habitat and migration routes are close to major ports and often overlap with shipping lanes.”

People boarded the Aurora at Long Wharf on the Boston waterfront earlier this month. The New England Aquarium and Boston Harbor City Cruises has introduced the Ecoventure cruise, which avoids whales during their mating season. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Mindful of whale safety, the aquarium and Boston Harbor City Cruises have since 2016 followed a voluntary standard called Whale SENSE as they whisked passengers about 20 miles out to glimpse humpback and minke whales in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. That includes such measures as contacting authorities if they saw a distressed whale and respecting NOAA guidelines when it comes to navigating restricted waters.

But as more right whales have appeared off the Massachusetts coast, the organizations realized they needed to lead by example, said Jessica Redfern, the aquarium’s associate vice president for ocean conservation science. Getting to Stellwagen and back in three to four hours typically requires whale watch cruises to speed up through the areas where the right whales are now regularly spotted.

“The risk of a vessel strike gets higher the faster the vessel is going,” Redfern said.

And if the ships followed the speed regulations specified by NOAA to protect the species while they’re nearby — just 10 knots — the tours would need six- to eight hours to make the trip and back. Too long.

Enter the Ecoventure.

For six weeks this spring — during peak right whale migration — the tours will stay closer to shore, seeking out seabirds and seals instead of the giants of the sea. They’ll cost $48 for 2.5 hours and will begin running twice a day starting next week. Traditional whale watch trips, which will resume mid-May, will be $65 for 4-hour trips.

Advertisement

“It’s really a pro-whale move on our part,” Redfern said. “It’s living our values.”

The Aurora headed back to Long Wharf after the 2-hour cruise on April 2. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

And so, on a bright Sunday morning in early April, about 60 passengers embarked on one of the first of the reinvented tours.

“Thank you for choosing a responsible company to do eco-tourism,” Laura Howes, the onboard naturalist, offered by way of introduction.

As the vessel pulled out, Howes launched into an extensive story of the Boston Harbor and the role that humans played in its decidedly mixed ecological history: How it was “known as one of the worst harbors in the US in the 1980s.” How Spectacle Island was once a giant smoldering trash heap. How sewage from across Greater Boston used to flow straight into the harbor. (Thankfully, we’ve cleaned up our act.)

She paused for a moment. The wind was kicking up, and as the Aurora gathered speed the boat began to bobble like a drunken sailor. In the distance to starboard, small bursts of water shot up off the edge of Long Island. Whales? No.

“Those look a lot like a blow from a whale, but they’re called waterspouts from when the wind is kind of circulating,” Howes explained. “They’re mini water tornadoes.”

Advertisement

For the next two hours, the tour boat circled lighthouses and searched for common loons and eiders. Howes shared stories about the Indigenous people who used to inhabit the Harbor Islands and the intrepid female lighthouse keepers who guarded the harbor. One couple thought they saw the head of a seal. It was a rocky day out on the water and some passengers looked slightly green.

“Spring on the oceans is a time of a lot of turbulence!” Howes reminded as the vessel rocked back and forth in the howling wind.

Laura Howes, director of research and education for Boston Harbor City Cruises, made her closing announcements. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Instead of whale sightings, Howes explained how climate change has contributed to the right whales’ decline. “There only 340 right whales left,” she said. “On this boat we can fit 400 people. If whales were the size of people they would all fit on this boat.” (Whales, it should be noted, are not the size of people.)

Passengers largely seemed to take the new tour in stride.

Some, such as Anna Kremer and Hannah Kirshenbaum, of Burlington, Vt., and Brooklyn respectively, were delighted to catch sight of a razorbill.

“We’re into birds,” Kirshenbaum said. (They were the also the ones who spotted the seal.) And Paul Baltazar and Sondra Stark-Baltazar, of Stony Brook, N.Y., took their three sons on the tour because they’ve already been to their fair share of aquariums. They didn’t mind not seeing whales, Baltazar said, but he wondered whether other guests might.

Erlund Larson and his wife, Jane, of Muskegon, Mich., seemed to mind. She had booked the trip anticipating whales. “They probably should have mentioned that” whale sightings wouldn’t be part of the tour, he mused. They can see lighthouses on Lake Michigan, Larson noted. For whales, you come to New England. More to the point, he questioned the aquarium’s thought process.

Advertisement

“Human beings are visual creatures,” Larson said. “You could say that you’re doing your part because you’re not gonna go hit one with one of your whale boats. But really you’re missing the point ... it’s the visual aspect that will remain in people’s minds.”

Redfern, with the aquarium, said the organization and its partners are still working on getting out the message about the changes to the itinerary. And she acknowledged the literally breathtaking moments for which whale watch tours are known.

“My love for whales certainly grows and is strengthened when I see them on the water,” she said. “The sound of the explosive exhalation of breath when they come to the surface is just incredible.”

But to save the right whales, you have to do right by them, she said. And for a few weeks in spring, anyway, that means steering clear.

When it wasn’t too choppy, people ventured out on one of the decks of the cruise, with Boston Light on the horizon. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.