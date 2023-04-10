Under new CEO Turay, Mass. Housing Investment Corp. is branching out

But when he was offered the opportunity to be the chief executive of the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. , a Boston-based nonprofit that finances affordable housing construction, Turay saw the possibility to make a vastly larger impact.

As a developer in Detroit, Moddie Turay tried to build a project or two a year.

“What I saw in MHIC was the opportunity to influence not just two projects a year, but to influence 50 projects a year,” Turay said.

So he decided to wind down his Detroit development firm, City Growth Partners, to take the MHIC job last summer, taking over for longtime leader Joe Flatley. In the coming weeks, he’ll lead the organization through an important milestone: MHIC will stop taking investments for the group’s Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund II, its second investment fund focused specifically on projects that encourage walking and provide access to fresh food, health care, and proximity to transit.

The first HNEF fund invested $21.5 million in nine projects, helping to create nearly 600 mixed-income housing units and nearly 140,000 square feet of commercial space. The new fund will top out next month at $42 million, providing partial financing for up to 20 projects with as many as 1,000 housing units. The biggest investor this time is UnitedHealth Group, a large insurer that committed $25 million. Others include Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Middlesex Savings Bank, Cambridge Trust, and Cambridge Savings Bank. While they expect a return on their investment, organizations also invest in these equity funds to meet their community impact goals.

Both funds provide equity investments for mixed-use developments, usually with commercial space on the ground floor and apartments above, near public transportation; MHIC works with the Conservation Law Foundation to help pinpoint the places where the money can have the biggest impact. MHIC has already started investing from the new fund in three projects — in Brockton, Dorchester, and Hamilton. This time around, MHIC will also look to expand the fund’s horizons beyond the state line, including into Connecticut and Rhode Island. In a related move, MHIC recently hired Opus Design to come up with a new name and logo for the nonprofit, to avoid giving the impression its market is limited to Massachusetts.

Turay is trying to broaden MHIC’s mission beyond its traditional role as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credits — the largest in Massachusetts — to focus more on community development and not just affordable housing.

Detroit’s real estate scene looks quite different from the one in Boston, one of the most expensive places to live in the country.

“But there are similarities,” Turay said. “How do you create a thriving neighborhood? ... Having mixed incomes provides for diversity of thought, income, race, etc. Those are the ingredients. ... You have to have this mix of affordable housing and market-rate housing.”

Mass. colleges tout their economic clout, just as a reminder

The Rosalie Stahl Center at Suffolk University. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts represents nearly 60 nonprofit institutions. But just because private universities are largely exempt from property and corporate taxes doesn’t mean they’re not contributing to the state’s tax base.

That’s one of the key takeaways from the association’s new economic report, conducted by research firm Econsult Solutions Inc.

It found that the members collectively generate some $900 million a year in sales, business, and income taxes through their operations, construction projects, and ancillary spending. They also support 157,000 jobs, including 96,000 direct employees. (Add in the earning power of their alumni, Econsult notes, and those numbers would be much higher.)

Board chair Marisa Kelly, president of Suffolk University, said many people recognize the intangible benefits of a nearby university or college — such as community access to theater, music, and classes. This report, she said, underscores the tangible economic impacts.

Association president Rob McCarron said the group had never undertaken a study like this before and thought it would be helpful given the changing of the guard on Beacon Hill, with a new administration taking over in January. The numbers also could come in handy as the Boston City Council prepares for another debate about the future of the city’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes program for nonprofit institutions. He added: “We really wanted to make sure elected officials and policy makers understand what this sector means [to the local economy].”

Covering the negotiating table, from all angles

At another time in their careers, they might have ended up on opposite sides of the negotiating table.

But now they’re on the same team: David Wanger and Donald Siegel, two of Boston’s most experienced union lawyers, have created a dispute resolution firm with cofounders Jonathan Barnes and Jerome Weinstein, two of the city’s most experienced employer attorneys.

Wanger had stopped practicing law about 10 years ago and had turned to volunteering and mentoring to keep busy in his retirement. But there was something missing, and he was getting a little restless. So he reached out to a few of his lawyer friends to launch Labor Dispute Resolution Services in the past few months. They will meet with both sides in labor-management disagreements to work toward an accord. Three of them are “a bit over 80,” while Barnes is the firm’s “youngster,” because he is a “bit over 70,” Wanger said.

“It’s important to have two from each side, to provide balance so the parties have some appreciation of the fairness of the process,” Wanger said.

He said the other motivation for the launch is simple: “We’re looking forward to remaining active and remaining relevant.”

Pagliuca rides the Huskies to bracket glory, for a good cause

Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca in his former office at Bain Capital on Aug. 15, 2022. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Reform Alliance is based in Manhattan but it had every reason to cheer on the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — or maybe make that 260,000 reasons.

That’s because Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca correctly picked the Huskies to win it all last week in Bloomberg’s annual March Madness Brackets for a Cause competition; Pagliuca had named the Reform Alliance, which helps prisoners restart their lives, as his charity of choice. (Pagliuca’s son Jesse Pagliuca recently went to work for the nonprofit, and Kraft Group chief executive Robert Kraft is a founding partner.) Pagliuca got $260,000 for the charity out of this March Madness contest that pitted him against 51 other business titans. (Each one kicked in $10,000 to bet on the men’s competition and $10,000 for the women’s, and Carlyle Group chief executive Harvey Schwartz had the winning score for the women’s contest.)

Pagliuca, a senior adviser with Boston private equity firm Bain Capital, said he liked UConn’s chances based on the players’ skills, as well as the fact the team is from New England.

“I thought they were a good dark horse, and everyone else would pick Alabama,” Pagliuca said.

Trailing Pagliuca in the standings were York Capital Management chief executive Jamie Dinan, MeydenVest Partners founder Michelle Seitz, and Blackstone president Jonathan Gray, in that order. Pagliuca also had to beat out 48 other well-known executives and Wall Street moguls, including Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg.

“You’ve got to get a lot right to beat these 50 people,” Pagliuca said. “It was great to be in the company of the other folks, and I was very lucky to beat them.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.