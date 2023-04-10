Worcester airport adding routes to two Florida cities, Massport announces

The Massachusetts Port Authority announced Monday that JetBlue would begin offering nonstop flights from Worcester Regional Airport to the two Florida cities. Daily, year-round service to Orlando International Airport will begin on June 15, and winter seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers will start Jan. 4, 2024, according to a press release from Massport . Tickets are now on sale for both routes.

Soon, travelers in Worcester won’t need to make the trek to Boston and Logan Airport to hop on a flight to sunny Orlando or Fort Myers.

“Worcester Regional Airport is an important economic asset for the entire state, and these new routes will help deliver even more growth and connectivity for our businesses and residents,” said Governor Maura Healey in the release.

Worcester Regional Airport is serviced by three major airlines: JetBlue, American, and Delta. All three carriers suspended service at the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, with JetBlue being the first to resume commercial flights in August 2021.

The Fort Myers service will be entirely new, but the Orlando service is a revival of a route the airline offered prior to the pandemic. When JetBlue resumed commercial flights from Worcester, it offered only trips to JFK Airport in New York, later re-adding its route to Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Myers route will launch as a twice-weekly service, ramping up to daily service in mid-February, through the conclusion of Red Sox Spring Training, which is held at JetBlue Park in the southern Florida city.

The daily Orlando service will run a flight out of Florida at 11:05 a.m. and a flight out of Worcester at 2:40 p.m. The Fort Myers service will run a flight out of Florida at 12:21 p.m. and a flight out of Worcester at 4:06 p.m. JetBlue is offering $34 one-way fares for both routes for a limited time.

Since taking it over in 2010, Massport has invested more than $100 million to revamp Worcester Regional Airport and make it a viable alternative to Logan International Airport in Boston. The authority has expanded service, installed a Category III landing system, and launched a taxiway rehabilitation project.

In November, the Worcester airport celebrated its millionth passenger since 2013, when JetBlue began service.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.