Aaron Regunberg enters R.I. First Congressional District race

But the chance to win one of Rhode Island’s two seats in the US House of Representatives was too much for Regunberg to pass up, so he quit a federal clerkship last month to begin preparing to run in the off-year election to replace Cicilline in the First District.

The 33-year-old Democrat became the face of progressive politics in Rhode Island during his two terms in the House between 2015 and 2019, but a narrow loss to Dan McKee in the 2018 primary for lieutenant governor halted his ascent up the political ladder. McKee went on to become governor, and Regunberg went on the graduate from Harvard Law School.

PROVIDENCE — Former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg has formally joined the ever-growing field to succeed US Representative David Cicilline in Congress.

Advertisement

A primary is scheduled for Sept. 5 and the general election is Nov. 7.

“For fifteen years, I’ve been fighting to make a difference for everyday Rhode Islanders,” Regunberg said in a press release. “As a state legislator, I built coalitions that passed laws to give working people paid sick days, higher wages, and access to renewable energy. As a community organizer in Providence, I stood up with folks who’ve been ignored for too long. And as a new lawyer, I’ve supported court cases to hold Big Oil companies accountable for their environmental crimes.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Regunberg is expected to be a formidable candidate in a large Democratic primary field that has already swelled to 11 candidates, and will likely grow even more in the coming weeks. He raised more than $280,000 and loaned himself $125,000 when he ran for lieutenant governor, and while he lost to McKee, he posted big vote totals at precincts East Side of Providence, which is in the First District.

Rhode Island has never sent a Democratic woman to Congress, and Regunberg initially considered sitting on the sidelines to help elect a woman. As it stands now, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and state senators Sandra Cano and Ana Quezada are running. Mickeda Barnes and Stephanie Beauté, two lesser known women, have also said they are running.

Advertisement

In his campaign announcement, Regunberg touted endorsements from three female elected officials: state Representative Cherie Cruz, and Providence Councilwomen Helen Anthony and Sue Anderbois. He has named Hillary Salmons, the former executive director of Providence After School Alliance, as his campaign treasurer.

The endorsements from Anthony and Anderbois are especially significant because they are supporting Regunberg over fellow East Side Councilman John Goncalves and Matos, who previously served as president of the City Council.

In addition to Regunberg and Goncalves, other male Democratic candidates include state Representatives Nathan Biah and Stephen Casey, former state Senate candidate Nick Autiello, and former Republican congressional candidate Allen Waters. Don Carlson, a wealthy renewable energy investor, is also expected to enter the race next week.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.