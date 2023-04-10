Healey to roll out plan to protect abortion pill access after ‘right-wing activist’ judge’s ruling

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction Friday that could end the sale and distribution of mifepristone, which is used as part of a two-pill regimen to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks. He said the agency must withdraw approval of the drug while a lawsuit claiming the FDA did not consider all of mifepristone’s safety risks wends its way through the court system.

Her expected announcement comes three days after a Texas judge ruled that the Food and Drug Administration should not have authorized mifepristone more than two decades ago. Healey aides said her plan is built on continuing access to medication abortion, as well as protecting providers who administer it.

Governor Maura Healey, pledging she “won’t stand for” a Texas ruling invalidating a popular abortion medication, is scheduled to gather with elected leaders and others Monday to roll out a plan to protect access to mifepristone and preserve the supply in Massachusetts.

Kacsmaryk stayed ruling until Friday to give the Biden administration an opportunity to appeal. President Biden has vowed to fight the decision.

The Texas ruling set off a scramble among healthcare providers in Massachusetts, and elsewhere, with some preparing contingencies that include stockpiling mifepristone and making plans for a possible increase in surgical abortions.

But adding confusion was a separate Friday ruling from a federal judge in Washington state, that effectively was the opposite of Kacsmaryk’s. In that case, Judge Thomas O. Rice directed the FDA to keep mifepristone available in the 17 states and Washington, D.C., that brought a suit seeking greater access to the medicine.

Legal experts have said they expect the cases in Texas and Washington to reach the Supreme Court, though it’s not immediately clear what would happen after that. If the FDA was forced to stay its approval for mifepristone while the Texas case plays out, that would not necessarily mean the drug would be removed from use, experts said.

Healey has repeatedly pledged in Twitter posts to ensure mifepristone remains available in Massachusetts. Her administration has been preparing for the ruling for weeks, an aide told the Globe, and has been in touch with the White House since it was handed down Friday, as well as with advocacy groups and colleagues in other states.

Healey has criticized Kacsmaryk’s ruling, saying it wasn’t wasn’t based on facts.

“It’s a right-wing activist judge forcing an extreme, anti-abortion agenda on the rest of the country,” her official Twitter account posted Sunday. “Massachusetts won’t stand for it.”

Healey is scheduled to appear at the Massachusetts State House with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representative Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, legislative leaders, and others on Monday afternoon.

