April showers? Not this week. Skies are clear and the weather is beautiful in New England.

For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be at or even a little above 80 degrees. The record high for Friday is 81 degrees, set in 1945, and is likely to be challenged.

This is a great week to take lunch outside. By noon, temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperatures could reach around or a little over 70.

Crystal clear skies greeted New Englanders Monday. This pattern of sunny days and clear nights will continue into the upcoming weekend. The exceptions will be on Wednesday and Saturday, when a few clouds will mix in with the sunshine. There’s no chance of rain for at least six more days.

Record highs for the year in Boston. A new record is like this Friday. NOAA Data

High pressure is locked in solid across the east. The lack of rain is not only taking place here, but if we look at the precipitation anomalies over the next seven days, the eastern third of the United States is expected to be drier than average. Assuming no rain into the weekend, this will be the eighth driest first half of April on record, and the driest this century.

It’s the driest first half of April since1872. NOAA

While the weather is spectacular to enjoy, it also means that water hoses need to come out a little earlier than usual. If you planted annuals, perennials, or shrubs, they need help to keep the ground evenly moist. The sun this time of the year is as the strong as it would be at the end of August. Without any leaves on the trees, I would argue the sun has more evaporation power.

Drier than average conditions across much of the country is likely over the next week. WeatherBELL

Last year we had a formidable drought, and it’s tempting to think we are heading into one again. What happens at the end of this month and into May will determine if we are looking at water bands and similar issues to last year. With El Niño coming on and La Niña having disappeared, the state of the oceans is not the same as last summer, so the pattern shouldn’t repeat itself.

However, there are other factors besides ENSO (El Niño/Southern Oscillation) at play. Back in the 1960s, there were multiple years of drought through several cycles of ENSO. Time will tell if this summer is the second in a row of drought — or if the April dry spell is but a spring blip.