Boy, 12, wounded when bullets fly through Mattapan apartment window, police say

The family was preparing for bed when gunfire erupted near their residence at 580 Cummins Highway, according to the stepmother and a written police report about the incident.

The child was rushed to an unidentified hospital for treatment of his injuries and his stepmother said that a second bullet narrowly missed striking his 16-year-old sibling.

A 12-year-old boy was struck in the leg when a bullet slammed through the front window of his family’s Mattapan home Sunday night, according to a relative and Boston police.

Two bullets pierced the large plate glass window of the victims’ home and damaged the driver’s side window and the front windshield of their car parked out front around 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

Altagracia Lorenzo, the victim’s stepmother, said she ordered everyone to dive to the floor, but the bullet caught her 12-year-old stepson in the leg. He started calling out for help, she told reporters.

“He said, ‘Don’t let me die, don’t let me die,” the stepmother said in a video on WHDH-TV. “It was a very difficult moment.”

“I am very angry that all the violence is happening,” she said.

The boy is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

Mayor Wu, who outlined a response to escalating gun violence in the city last week, told reporters that “as a mother I am I’m enraged... It’s infuriating...Violence cannot stand in the city of Boston,” the mayor said. “It is unacceptable that any young person would have any thought on their mind of needing to worry about this.

She promised to provide the victim and his family the full panoply of support services the city can provide. “This has a lifelong impact and we’re going to be here to provide support and services not just for the families who are directly impacted, but all those in the area and in our schools,’' Wu said. “We know that this has wide ranging ripple effects.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.





