A Conn. boy collapsed at recess. Teachers thought he was playing dead, lawsuit says.

A teacher rushed Romeo to the nurse's office. According to a new lawsuit by Romeo's parents, he was beyond the point of being saved. He died two days later of a rare heart condition, according to a police report.

At first, students and teachers thought Romeo Pierre Louis was "playing dead" - something kindergarten students often did, court documents claim. But when a teacher checked on Romeo more than eight minutes later, he wasn't breathing, according to police.

A 5-year-old was playing outside during recess at his Connecticut elementary school last year when he suddenly collapsed, according to court documents.

On Wednesday - the first anniversary of Romeo's collapse - D'Meza Shultz Pierre Louis and Chantel Pierre Louis filed the lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court against the town of West Hartford and its education board. It alleges school staff could have saved Romeo if they had promptly provided him medical care.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking because it was completely and totally avoidable," Michael L. Chambers Jr., an attorney representing Romeo's parents, told The Washington Post. "As any parent who every morning drops their child off at school, there's a certain level of trust we put in teachers' and administrators' hands. And that trust was absolutely broken."

Andrew Morrow, the interim superintendent of West Hartford Public Schools, in a statement expressed condolences for the family and said the district has provided grief counseling to students and staff.

"The death of a child is a devastating and unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Romeo Pierre Louis," Morrow said in the statement. "This tragedy has deeply affected the Charter Oak International Academy community."

The lawsuit alleges that the town of West Harford is liable for any negligence of the education board. Dallas C. Dodge, a lawyer for the town, said in a statement, "The death of a child under any circumstance is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Romeo."

On April 5, 2022, Romeo ran around with friends on the playground for about 19 minutes at Charter Oak International Academy, according to a West Hartford Police Department incident report. While playing freeze tag, he stopped breathing and fell, police said.

Other children thought Romeo was pretending to sleep, police said. When a child told teachers a few minutes later that Romeo was acting strangely, the teachers thought he was playing but checked his condition, police said. Three teachers noticed he didn't have a pulse, according to police, so one lifted him and ran to the nurse's office while another called emergency services.

Romeo was unconscious for about nine minutes before he was brought to the nurse, according to the incident report.

"There is no reason why a 5-year-old child is on the ground for more than 30 or 45 seconds without an adult responding," Chambers said. "And had they responded, he would have been fine."

Romeo did not react when a nurse tested his consciousness with a sternal rub, so she began doing chest compressions and used a defibrillator on him, police said. When officers arrived, they hooked up Romeo to an oxygen tank. He was lifted onto a stretcher and taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by ambulance, police said.

On April 7, 2022, police said Romeo died of Brugada syndrome, a disorder that can cause irregular heart rhythms. According to Mayo Clinic, Brugada syndrome can cause sudden cardiac death, though survival is possible with prompt medical care.

Chambers said Romeo's parents were unaware of their son's condition.

After Charter Oak International Academy dismissed students Wednesday afternoon, Romeo's family and friends held a vigil near where he collapsed. On Facebook, Romeo's mother asked attendees to wear white and to carry signs that read, "Listen to our children."

Family members shared stories about Romeo's love for superheroes, the Bible and family movie nights. They recited the Lord's Prayer, which Romeo's father said was his favorite.

"We know that nothing will bring our son back," Romeo's mother told the Hartford Courant. "All we can do is keep his memory in our hearts and do what we can so this doesn't happen to another child."

Chambers said the family didn't want to file a lawsuit but thought it was the only way to hold those involved accountable.

“They wanted to feel like it mattered and people took responsibility,” Chambers said, “and it wasn’t going to happen again.”