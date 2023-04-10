Easthampton School Committee to reconsider offer to superintendent pick who wrote ‘Ladies’

The agenda for Monday’s meeting includes a discussion and potential vote on whether to continue negotiations with “the candidate,” which appears to reference Perrone, and a discussion on a potential vote for “a candidate,” which could refer to a different candidate. The agenda for the canceled meeting did not include the reference to continuing negotiations with “the candidate.”

Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s second attempt to hold a meeting on the issue; on Tuesday, hundreds hoped to weigh in on the issue, but after the Zoom room reached its capacity , the committee was forced to postpone.

The Easthampton School Committee will decide Monday night how to proceed with a superintendent hiring process that blew up into a national story last week when Vito Perrone said that his offer to become the next Easthampton superintendent was rescinded for addressing his future colleagues as “ladies” in a negotiation e-mail.

Perrone, who is the interim superintendent of West Springfield Public Schools, was on track to be Easthampton’s next school leader after School Committee members initially voted, 4-3, to appoint him. Perrone told the Daily Hampshire Gazette he was excited to be offered a three-year contract for the position on March 24.

He entered negotiations with the Easthampton School Committee and planned to accept the job. Perrone said he e-mailed Kwiecinski and Colby after reviewing the district’s offer to request a few changes to the contract, including salary changes for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, some additional vacation and sick days, according to an e-mail obtained by the Globe. It was in that e-mail that he referred to Kwiecinski and Colby as ladies.

Perrone said Kwiecinski later told him that addressing both women as ladies was a “microaggression,” and “the fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem.” The School Committee revoked his job offer after meeting in executive session March 30, the Gazette reported.

Perrone told the Globe on Friday he did not receive a response to the e-mail but during a March 30 Zoom meeting with the School Committee, Kwiecinski told him the members voted to rescind his offer during executive session because of the e-mail.

Kwiecinski has since spoken out, saying there were other factors in the decision.

Kwiecinski told the Daily Hampshire Gazette in an e-mailed statement on Thursday there were “too many concerns” before the committee had begun negotiating the rest of Perrone’s contract for the position and “alarm bells were going off.”

In her e-mail to the Gazette on Thursday, she said it is true she was insulted by the way Perrone addressed her and Colby in the correspondence, and that while she speaks informally most of the time, she uses formal titles when addressing a public official. But Kwiecinski also said the School Committee had concerns with Perrone’s requests for paid time off and that his salary demands were “unreasonable,” according to the Gazette. Perrone’s request included making the annual salary for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 negotiable, 30 vacation days instead of 26, and 40 sick days his first year then 18 days each contract year thereafter.

The committee is set to hear 90 minutes of public comment Monday night before the superintendent candidancy discussions. The virtual-only meeting will take place on Zoom — with a larger capacity — and will also be broadcast and livestreamed by Easthampton Media.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.