Falmouth police search for bank robber with hand gun who claimed he had a bomb

Falmouth police are searching for a man who displayed a handgun and claimed to have a bomb when he robbed a Rockland Trust bank branch in the Cape Cod town and then stole a customer’s car as a getaway vehicle Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place at the branch on Davis Straits around 9 a.m. Saturday when the man “demanded money from a bank teller while brandishing a handgun and claiming to have a bomb,” police wrote in a Facebook posting.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and then turned to a customer for his getaway vehicle police wrote. “He then stole a car from a customer and fled the scene,” police wrote