‘Fastest Bostonian’ awards to be presented after 127th Boston Marathon

The Marathon will also include a category for non-binary runners for the first time in the 127-year history of the race.

Two awards will be given to the man and woman from Boston with the quickest finish times in the Marathon on April 17, Wu and the B.A.A. said in a statement.

The City of Boston will recognize its speediest residents competing in this year’s Boston Marathon with the first-ever Fastest Bostonian awards, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association said Monday.

“The City and the B.A.A. will recognize this athlete as the first Bostonian to participate in the race registered as non-binary,” the statement said. “This is the first time there will be any awards specifically for Boston residents.”

Advertisement

The three award recipients will be feted at a reception in the days after the race, with the timing of the event to be announced soon, officials said.

Wu said she is excited for the world’s oldest annual Marathon to begin a new tradition.

“The Boston Marathon, the world’s greatest race, brings tens of thousands of runners from all over the world to our City,” Wu said in the statement. “Thanks to the B.A.A.’s partnership, we’re excited to start a new tradition at the 127th Boston Marathon to highlight the fastest runners from Boston and an athlete breaking barriers, as we celebrate the world-class excellence and diversity of our local running community.”

Jack Fleming, president and chief executive of the B.A.A., said Boston is home to the most dedicated marathoners, and the Fastest Bostonian awards will recognize their achievements.

“The City of Boston is known world-wide for its heritage in athletics, and for welcoming runners each Patriots’ Day,” Fleming said in the statement. “Together with Mayor Michelle Wu, we look forward to once again celebrating all finishers from Boston and beyond on race day.”

Advertisement





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.