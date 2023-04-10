Girl, 13, taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Middleton driveway

A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in her driveway in Middleton on Monday afternoon, police said.
The girl was struck on Meadowlark Farm Lane at about 2:20 p.m., Middleton police said in a statement. Police and firefighters responded to the scene and provided first aid before she was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, the statement said.
“We do not at this time have an update on the victim’s condition to share,” police said, adding that they “are not at liberty to identify either the victim, nor the operator of the vehicle.”
The incident is under investigation, police said.
