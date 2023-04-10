Brockton man, 31, pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing, sentenced to state prison

A co-defendant in the 2020 homicide of a Brockton man has pleaded guilty to his role in the killing, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Monday.
Takari Elliot, 31, of Brockton, pleaded guilty Friday in Plymouth Superior Court to manslaughter and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the death of 25-year-old Manuel Duarte, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Elliot was sentenced to three to five years in state prison, followed by two years’ probation, officials said.
Elliot’s attorney was not immediately available for comment late Monday afternoon.
Marvin Veiga, who had been charged alongside Elliot in the homicide, was shot and killed by police in Tennessee in April 2021. Elliot was arrested in March 2021.
Advertisement
On Oct. 13, 2020, Duarte was shot and killed in Brockton, the statement said.
Police found Duarte on Belmont Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, the Globe reported. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty To Role In 2020 Murder pic.twitter.com/VdlieU41an— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) April 10, 2023
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.