Brockton man, 31, pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing, sentenced to state prison

A co-defendant in the 2020 homicide of a Brockton man has pleaded guilty to his role in the killing, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Monday.

Takari Elliot, 31, of Brockton, pleaded guilty Friday in Plymouth Superior Court to manslaughter and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the death of 25-year-old Manuel Duarte, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Elliot was sentenced to three to five years in state prison, followed by two years’ probation, officials said.

Elliot’s attorney was not immediately available for comment late Monday afternoon.