Mel King to be honored at City Hall and at ‘Homegoing celebration’ in South End Monday

Starting at 6:30 p.m., speakers who knew King and were impacted by his decades of leadership will share thoughts about him, according to organizers.

A viewing for King, who died March 28 at the age of 94, begins at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m., according to organizers of the services for the civil rights activist, the first Black man to reach the final mayoral election in the city’s history.

Rainbow colors will light up buildings across Boston in honor of late activist Mel King as the neighborhood he loved begins a “homegoing celebration” at the Union United Methodist Church in the South End on Monday.

The funeral service is set for noon Tuesday at the Columbus Avenue church. Tickets are required and the portion set aside for the general public was released on Friday.

A live stream of the service will be available at satellite locations in City Hall and the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury, organizers said. The service will also be streamed on the church’s website.

Also Monday, city officials at noon will hold a wreath-laying at City Hall Plaza, where Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will read a proclamation declaring Tuesday as a citywide day of remembrance for King, according to Wu’s office. The event will be live-streamed on the city’s website.

King, an educator and advocate for affordable housing, especially in the South End, served as a state representative for 10 years. City Hall and the Bolling building will be lit up in rainbow colors as King is honored on Monday and Tuesday, Wu’s office said.

Rainbow lights will also be shining at the Government Center MBTA station, the University of Massachusetts Boston Integrated Science Complex, One Financial Center, Center Plaza, and the Rose Kennedy Greenway, as well as the Zakim and Longfellow bridges on Monday, the Globe has reported.

