N.H. Gov. Sununu pays tribute to Revolutionary War hero General John Stark; coined ‘Live Free or Die’ motto

“Happy General John Stark Day!” Sununu tweeted Monday in marking the annual observance. “Long live his famous words that have come to embody New Hampshire’s independent spirit, ‘Live Free or Die: Death is not the worst of evils.’ Today we celebrate this patriot, who will always be remembered for his commitment to freedom and liberty.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican who’s mulling a possible 2024 presidential bid , took to social media Monday to pay tribute to General John Stark , a Revolutionary War hero who coined the state’s pugnacious “Live Free or Die” motto.

In 2004, former New Hampshire governor Craig Benson declared the first official General John Stark Day to honor the Londonderry-born war fighter.

Born in 1728, Stark epitomized Yankee values. He was tough, independent, and tight-lipped, but well spoken, said Ben Rose, a Lincoln, Mass., resident who wrote “John Stark: Maverick General,” in a 2004 Globe interview.

“He emerges as a colorful character,” Rose said at the time. “He’s much more like George Patton, who was like ‘Damn the torpedoes.’ He didn’t care about politics. He was not particularly well liked by the political leadership. Out of all these guys - Washington, Jefferson - it seems to me he’s one of the most significant guys people don’t appreciate.”

Taken captive by Native Americans when he was 24, Stark survived a forced march into the Quebec wilderness before negotiators freed him. Later, he joined Rogers’ Rangers, the predecessor of today’s Army Rangers, and fought in the French and Indian War.

That military experience led him to join the outbreak of the Revolution in Boston in 1775. Not only was he adept at commanding troops, but his experience in the rangers had also led him to dislike the British, who treated so-called provincials like him as second-class citizens, Rose said.

Stark crossed the Delaware River with Washington and led a column of troops to victory in the Battle of Trenton. Before the fight, when his troops’ enlistments were expiring and the army was threatening to evaporate, he pledged to sell his farm to pay for his men’s salaries. “It’s hard to imagine our politicians putting their futures aside” like that, Rose said.

Soon after that success, in a moment that perhaps reveals his New England crustiness, Rose said, Stark resigned when the Continental Congress refused to promote him to the rank of general. But later the New Hampshire Legislature promoted him to brigadier general, and he was given command over the northern United States. In that position, he defeated the British at the Battle of Bennington in Vermont.

In 1809, the veterans who had fought under Stark at Bennington requested his presence at a reunion. At 81, Stark was too frail to attend. Instead, he wrote a letter to his former soldiers and offered a toast for the evening: “Live free or die.”

Stark’s words became the Granite State’s motto in 1945. “The context was, here we just defeated the Nazis and Japan in World War II,” said Rose back in 2004. “People were saying, ‘Let’s adopt a state motto whose essence is that there are things worth dying for.’ "

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

