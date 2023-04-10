Phillip Eng takes over as MBTA general manager as agency struggles with safety, reliability problems

The former president of the Long Island Rail Road, Eng was set to kick off the day with a media event at 8 a.m. outside Park Street Station. He then planned to take the Green Line to Boylston Street Station, and later planned to tour the bus maintenance facility at Cabot Yard at 1 p.m.

Phillip Eng starts what is widely considered to be one of the hardest jobs in Massachusetts state government Monday: general manger of the MBTA.

Eng takes over at a time of intense frustration for riders who have endured drastic service cuts and a long series of grave safety incidents over the last 18 months, including a falling ceiling panel that nearly missed a commuter last month. Eng’s first day also happens to be the one year anniversary of the dragging death of a Red Line rider, 39 year old Robinson Lalin, at Broadway Station, which spurred, in part, a federal safety inspection of the agency last year.

Describing the T’s shortcomings at a press event last month, Eng said “the status quo is unacceptable,” and vowed that riders would see tangible improvements in short order.

Governor Maura Healey appointed Eng to the post last month after a months-long search for the T’s next leader. Eng comes to the T from New York, where he was president of the Long Island Rail Road from 2018 until he announced his retirement early last year. He previously worked as chief engineer at New York’s state transportation department and chief operating officer at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Advocates, union leaders, and colleagues who know Eng well said he has a record of solving big transportation problems in New York with a hands-on, rider-centered approach.

Former MBTA general manager Steve Poftak stepped down in January to coincide with the end of Governor Charlie Baker’s term. Since then, Jeff Gonneville, the agency’s former chief operating officer, has been serving as interim general manager.

Healey has not yet replaced any of Baker’s appointees on the MBTA’s board of directors. Her Transportation Secretary, Gina Fiandaca, serves on the board.

The MBTA is in charge of the T’s subway and bus systems, commuter rail, ferries, and paratransit, together serving 176 cities and towns in the state. Riders took 362 million trips on MBTA vehicles in fiscal year 2019 and 203 million trips in fiscal year 2022, according to an analysis from the Department of Transportation.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.