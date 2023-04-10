Reggae festival will be the centerpiece of N.H. Juneteenth celebrations

The centerpiece of this year’s celebrations will be a reggae festival on Saturday, June 17, in Portsmouth. The event, “ Chanting Down Babylon: Redemption Songs of the Diaspora ,” will include live music, dance performances, drumming, food and crafts, kids activities, and more.

It’s still April, but Juneteenth is just around the corner, so final preparations are in full swing for the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire’s big summer lineup of events celebrating African American history and culture.

JerriAnne Boggis, the Black Heritage Trail’s executive director, said reggae music calls attention to social injustice and reflects lasting cultural imprints of the triangular transatlantic slave trade, in which New Englanders participated.

“So we found it really fitting to use a music that’s been enjoyed all over the world yet has this deep historical connection between Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas,” Boggis told the Globe.

When people tell the story of African Americans in the United States, they typically begin with the story of enslavement, but in emphasizing the African diaspora, this year’s events will encourage attendees to think about an earlier chapter, Boggis said, noting that those who were enslaved and brought to the Americas had their own preexisting culture, skills, and stories.

“I want people to look at the full humanness of our story,” she said.

Like all of the events in the Juneteenth lineup, the reggae festival is designed to be both educational and celebratory, which reflects Black communities’ long-running tradition of commemorating emancipation in America, Boggis said. “I think people learn best in environments where they can enjoy themselves,” she added.

Tickets for the reggae festival are $30 until April 30, then $60 for general admission after that. Details and ticketing information about the rest of the Juneteenth lineup — which runs June 10-19, with events in Portsmouth, Manchester, and Canterbury — are available on the Black Heritage Trail’s website.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.