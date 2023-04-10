R.I. attorney general to join amicus brief seeking a stay on Texas abortion pill ruling

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a Trump administration appointee in Amarillo, Texas, signed an injunction directing the Food and Drug Administration to stay mifepristone’s approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues.

PROVIDENCE — Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said Monday he plans on signing onto an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit this week, seeking a stay on the Texas federal court decision that has thrown access to the most commonly used abortion method in the United States into uncertainty.

Mifepristone, which is also known by the brand name Mifeprex, was approved by the FDA in 2000. Scientific evidence showed that a two-drug medication regimen — starting with mifepristone and followed by misoprostol — ends a pregnancy within its first 10 weeks safely and effectively. Both drugs are also used for other medical reasons besides abortions.

The lawsuit in Texas was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The court’s order will go into effect on Friday, allowing time for the Biden administration to seek a review from appellate courts. Alliance Senior Counsel Erik Baptist claimed the FDA “put women and girls in harm’s way” by approving mifepristone, which he called “dangerous.”

“If the FDA appeals, we’ll see them in court,” said the Alliance Defending Freedom in a statement.

The Texas ruling came at nearly the same time a federal judge in Washington state ordered authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the abortion medication in 17 Democratic-led states that sued over the issue — which includes Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Vermont.

Since the rulings, Democratic governors across the country have begun rolling out plans to protect access to medication abortion.

On Monday, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey pledged she “won’t stand for” the Texas ruling invalidating the commonly used medication, and is scheduled to gather with other elected leaders to roll out a plan to protect access to mifepristone and preserve the state’s supply. Even before the ruling in Texas, officials in Washington state had stockpiled a four-year supply of mifepristone pills.

It’s unclear whether Rhode Island will follow suit. A spokesperson for Governor Dan McKee could not be immediately reached on Monday.

Dr. Megan Ranney, the deputy dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, said mifepristone is both physically and psychologically safe, and is monitored closely through the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, program.

“Lacking access to safe [and] legal [and private abortions, on the other hand, is associated with mental health problems,” she wrote on Twitter.

Some providers expect more patients to seek surgical abortions to avoid any uncertainty in the legal system. In the meantime, doctors across the United States say they could continue offering medication abortions without mifepristone by only using misoprostol. Research suggests that a misoprostol-only protocol is just as safe as the two-medication regimen that includes mifepristone, but it can cause more side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and a longer duration of bleeding and cramping.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said of the 9,562 abortions performed in Connecticut in 2021, 64 percent were medication abortions using mifepristone.

“Abortion — including medication abortion — is safe and legal in Connecticut... and I’m fighting with everything I’ve got to keep it that way, and to keep out of state extremists out of our private health care decisions,” said Tong in a statement.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on President Biden’s administration to ignore the ruling in Texas, claiming on Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s “State of the Union” that the executive branch has an “enforcement discretion” and that the ruling is “an extreme abuse of power” and “example of judicial overreach.”

In February, Neronha signed onto an amicus brief with other attorneys general across Democratic-leaning states that were pushing back on claims made by anti-abortion activists. The amicus, signed by the attorneys general of 21 states and the District of Columbia, said that given the widespread use of mifepristone, if the plaintiffs’ allegations regarding the magnitude of risk associated with medication abortion were accurate, “those harmful effects would be impossible too hide at the population level.”

“But amici have seen no such effects — and in fact, the opposite is true,” Neronha wrote in the amicus at the time. The attorneys general claimed that the consequences of annulling the FDA’s approval of medication abortion would be “nothing short of catastrophic, causing shock waves nationwide.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.